Markets on Friday: Indian markets are poised for a positive opening on Friday, buoyed by a surge in global equities following the Federal Reserve's indication of a pause in interest rate hikes. Bajaj Finance, a prominent non-banking financial institution, is under the spotlight after the Reserve Bank of India lifted restrictions on its lending products.

As of 07:50 a.m. IST, India's GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,891, suggesting an opening above Thursday's close of 22,648.2 for the Nifty 50 index. Blue-chip indexes closed higher in the previous session, driven by optimism stemming from the Fed's less-hawkish stance and a decline in oil prices. Both indices have seen gains of around 1 per cent throughout the week.

Easing tensions in the Middle East, coupled with positive domestic earnings reports, have fueled optimism and stimulated buying interest among traders, according to Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, Assistant Vice President of Research at Master Capital Services.

Of particular interest is Bajaj Finance, which announced that the RBI has lifted restrictions on its lending products. This allows the company to resume sanctioning and disbursing loans in previously restricted segments. Bajaj Finance shares have experienced a nearly 5 per cent drop since the ban was imposed in November.

Across Asian markets, there's a positive trend with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rising by 1.1 per cent. Wall Street also witnessed gains overnight following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's statement on Wednesday, indicating that further interest rate increases are unlikely.

However, analysts warn that sustained higher interest rates in the U.S. could trigger foreign outflows from India. This concern comes amid reports of foreign institutional investors selling Indian shares worth 9.64 billion rupees ($115.7 million) on Thursday. Nonetheless, domestic institutional investors provided a buffer by purchasing shares worth 13.52 billion rupees on a net basis.

Investors are also keeping an eye on the U.S. jobs data scheduled for release later in the day, which will offer insights into the Fed's interest rate trajectory.

Among the stocks to watch today:

Coal India reported fourth-quarter revenue that surpassed analysts' expectations, supported by higher sales volumes at its mines.

Procter and Gamble Health and Ceat both reported a decline in quarterly profit.

Zydus Lifesciences is set to sell about a 25 per cent stake in its joint venture Bayer Zydus Pharma for 2.82 billion rupees.

IT company Coforge reported fourth-quarter revenue slightly below expectations.

Key earnings reports are expected from Titan Company, Britannia Industries, Adani Green, and Tata Technologies.