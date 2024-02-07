Advertisement

State-run oil refiner Indian Oil on Wednesday reported net profit of Rs 8,063 crore in third quarter of current financial year marking an increase of 18 times from Rs 448 crore during the same period last year as crude oil prices largely remained stable.

Notably, Indian Oil shares surged as much as 4.46 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 145 after it reported better-than-anticipated December quarter earnings.

However, its revenue from operations (net of excise) fell 2.8 per cent to Rs 1,99,104 crore from Rs 2,04,740 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also known as operating profit more than quadrupled to Rs 15,489 crore as against Rs 3,593 crore in the year ago period.

Its operating profit margin improved to 7.8 per cent from 1.8 per cent in same period last year.

Average gross refining margin (GRM), a key measure of profitability of an oil refining company, for the period April-December 2023 came in at $13.26 per barrel. The core GRM or the current price GRM for the period April-December 2023 after offsetting inventory loss/gain comes to $11.73 per barrel, the company said in a press release.

As of 2:49 pm, Indian Oil shares traded 4 per cent higher at Rs 145, outperforming the Nifty which was up 0.7 per cent. Indian Oil’s market capitalisation stands at Rs 2.04 lakh crore, data from stock exchanges showed.