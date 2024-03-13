×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 10:39 IST

Indian pharma market growth remains steady despite challenges: Report

Among the top brands, Udiliv and Foracort saw notable year-on-year growth of 31% and 20%, respectively, in February 2024.

Reported by: Tanmay Tiwary
Indian pharma sector
Indian pharma sector | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian pharma sector: The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) sustained its growth momentum, albeit at a slightly slower pace, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 7.7 per cent in February 2024, compared to 8.0 per cent in January 2024 and 24.3 per cent in February 2023, analysts noted.

Key therapeutic segments driving growth included Cardiac, Dermatology, and Neurology, which recorded robust year-on-year growth rates of 13.1 per cent, 10.1 per cent, and 9.7 per cent, respectively, in February 2024. 

Advertisement

However, Respiratory and Anti-infective therapies declined 1.9 per cent and 1.0 per cent year-on-year, respectively, dampening overall market performance, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a note.

For the 12-month period ending in February 2024, the IPM grew by 9.0 per cent year-on-year, driven by a balanced contribution from prices, volume, and new product launches.

Advertisement

Among the top brands, Udiliv and Foracort saw notable year-on-year growth of 31 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, in February 2024. 

Notably, Rybelsus emerged as the fastest-growing brand, with an impressive year-on-year growth of 88 per cent.

Advertisement

In terms of company performance, IPCA, Intas, and Eris outperformed the IPM in February 2024, with IPCA recording a robust year-on-year growth of 15.6 per cent. Intas saw strong growth in Gynecology, Anti-diabetic, and Neurology segments, while Eris saw notable growth across all therapy areas.

Despite the overall positive performance, Alembic reported a slight year-on-year decline due to challenges in the Anti-infective and Respiratory segments.

Advertisement

On a cumulative basis, the industry saw steady year-on-year growth of 9.0 per cent, with Urology, Cardiac, and Pain management emerging as the top-performing therapeutic segments.

“As of February 2024, Indian pharma companies hold a major share of 83 per cent in IPM, while the remaining is held by multinational pharma companies,” the brokerage said. Interestingly, multinational pharmaceutical companies outperformed Indian counterparts for the first time in the last 12 months, signalling a potential shift in market dynamics. 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

Business

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BharatShakti

Modi govt's policy

12 hours ago
PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

19 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

19 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

20 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

20 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

20 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

20 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

21 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

a day ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

2 days ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 days ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

2 days ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  2. SC To Hear Pleas To Stay Election Commissioners Act On March 15 | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections7 minutes ago

  3. HDFC Mutual Fund launches first domestic realty-centric mutual fund

    Business News8 minutes ago

  4. Viral Video: Ed Sheeran Recreates Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma Hook Step

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  5. Neve To Return To Scream 7 After Exiting Over Salary Controversy

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo