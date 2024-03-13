Advertisement

Indian pharma sector: The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) sustained its growth momentum, albeit at a slightly slower pace, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 7.7 per cent in February 2024, compared to 8.0 per cent in January 2024 and 24.3 per cent in February 2023, analysts noted.

Key therapeutic segments driving growth included Cardiac, Dermatology, and Neurology, which recorded robust year-on-year growth rates of 13.1 per cent, 10.1 per cent, and 9.7 per cent, respectively, in February 2024.

However, Respiratory and Anti-infective therapies declined 1.9 per cent and 1.0 per cent year-on-year, respectively, dampening overall market performance, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a note.

For the 12-month period ending in February 2024, the IPM grew by 9.0 per cent year-on-year, driven by a balanced contribution from prices, volume, and new product launches.

Among the top brands, Udiliv and Foracort saw notable year-on-year growth of 31 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, in February 2024.

Notably, Rybelsus emerged as the fastest-growing brand, with an impressive year-on-year growth of 88 per cent.

In terms of company performance, IPCA, Intas, and Eris outperformed the IPM in February 2024, with IPCA recording a robust year-on-year growth of 15.6 per cent. Intas saw strong growth in Gynecology, Anti-diabetic, and Neurology segments, while Eris saw notable growth across all therapy areas.

Despite the overall positive performance, Alembic reported a slight year-on-year decline due to challenges in the Anti-infective and Respiratory segments.

On a cumulative basis, the industry saw steady year-on-year growth of 9.0 per cent, with Urology, Cardiac, and Pain management emerging as the top-performing therapeutic segments.

“As of February 2024, Indian pharma companies hold a major share of 83 per cent in IPM, while the remaining is held by multinational pharma companies,” the brokerage said. Interestingly, multinational pharmaceutical companies outperformed Indian counterparts for the first time in the last 12 months, signalling a potential shift in market dynamics.