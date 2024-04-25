Advertisement

Indian Rupee: The Indian rupee is anticipated to encounter difficulties on Thursday, influenced by an increase in U.S. Treasury yields and declines in Asian currencies and equities ahead of the release of U.S. GDP data.

Non-deliverable forwards suggest that the rupee will open marginally weaker to nearly unchanged against the U.S. dollar compared to its previous session close of 83.3225.

Advertisement

Despite slipping to an all-time low of 83.5750 on Friday, the rupee has demonstrated resilience, benefiting from a reduction in tensions between Iran and Israel and inflows that have supported the local currency's recovery.

According to an FX trader at a bank, the range for USD/INR is now expected to be between 83.25 and 83.55. Uncertainty prevails as investors await two significant U.S. data releases before the Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for April 30-May 1.

Advertisement

Resilient U.S. economic growth and higher inflation have led several Fed officials to advocate for patience regarding rate cuts. Investors are now pricing in fewer than two rate cuts this year.

HSBC anticipates that the Fed will maintain its policy rate unchanged in May, suggesting that economic growth and core inflation data in the coming months will likely shape policy decisions in June and beyond.

Advertisement

Asian currencies have faced downward pressure, declining between 0.1 per cent and 0.6 per cent, while shares have dropped alongside U.S. equity futures. These currencies have struggled in 2024 as investors recalibrate their expectations regarding Fed rate cuts.

Year-to-date, the Korean won, Thai baht, and Taiwanese dollar have declined by 6 per cent to 7 per cent.

Advertisement

Key indicators include one-month non-deliverable rupee forward at 83.42, onshore one-month forward premium at 7.5 paise, dollar index at 105.76, Brent crude futures up 0.1 per cent at $88.1 per barrel, and ten-year U.S. note yield at 4.66 per cent.

According to NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $414.8 million worth of Indian shares on April 23, while foreign investors sold a net $224.9 million worth of Indian bonds on the same day.

Advertisement

With Reuters Inputs