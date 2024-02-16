Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 08:28 IST

Indian shares set for higher opening, tracking Asian markets

As of 8:07 am, GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,082, indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 is set to open above Thursday's close of 21,910.75.

Business Desk
Sensex
Sensex | Image:Republic
Indian shares to open higher: Indian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, extending gains from the past three sessions, supported by sustained domestic buying. 

The positive sentiment aligns with the rise in Asian peers following fresh US data indicating a cooling economy.

As of 8:07 am, GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,082, indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 is set to open above Thursday's close of 21,910.75.

Asian markets opened on a positive note, reflecting the overnight gains in Wall Street equities. This surge comes after data revealed a larger-than-expected drop in US retail sales in January, leading to a minor adjustment in future rate expectations.

The domestic blue-chip indexes Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rebounded from a negative start earlier in the week, posting gains in the subsequent three sessions. 

This was supported by the energy sector and public sector banks, further bolstered by post-results rallies in key index stocks such as Mahindra & Mahindra and Coal India.

Both blue-chip indexes have recorded gains of about 0.6 per cent so far this week.

While foreign institutional outflows intensified following hot US inflation data earlier in the week, domestic institutional inflows remained robust. 

Foreign portfolio investors have offloaded shares worth Rs 4,919 crore in the first half of February, according to National Securities Depository data. 

Conversely, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have been net buyers in nine out of the 11 sessions in February, injecting Rs 15,822 crore into the capital market segment, based on provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch 

Axis Bank and Max Financial Services, which clarified allegations made on a petition filed in the High Court of Delhi regarding undue profits on a transaction.

Dilip Buildcon, whose joint venture secured a Madhya Pradesh project worth Rs 413 billion rupees.

B L Kashyap and Sons, which secured new orders worth about Rs 208 crore. 

Vedanta, whose parent Vedanta Resources sold a stake worth Rs 1,737 crore in the miner.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 16th, 2024 at 08:28 IST

