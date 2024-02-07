Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 31st, 2024 at 08:23 IST

Indian shares set to open higher ahead of Fed policy decision

At 8:12 am, GIFT Nifty was trading at 21,615 points, indicating an opening above Tuesday's close of 21,522.10 for the NSE Nifty 50.

Business Desk
Sensex
Sensex | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indian shares are expected to start the day on a positive note despite a downturn in broader Asian markets, as investors await the US Federal Reserve's policy announcement and commentary later in the day.

At 8:12 am, GIFT Nifty was trading at 21,615 points, indicating an opening above Tuesday's close of 21,522.10 for the NSE Nifty 50.

On Tuesday, both the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex experienced declines, driven by weakness in financials and profit booking among index heavyweights.

While Asian shares faced downward pressure, impacted by concerning economic data from China, Wall Street equities showed mixed performance following robust US labour data, which raised uncertainties regarding potential interest rate cuts.

Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, highlighted the importance of the Fed's commentary on future rate trajectory for global markets. 

He anticipated volatility in domestic equities until major events, including the US Fed policy decision and India's interim budget, unfold.

The Fed is widely expected to maintain interest rates, while the Indian government is set to announce its interim budget on Thursday.

The Nifty volatility index surged to a 10-month high of 16.10 on Tuesday. 

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth about Rs 1,971 crore ($237.1 million) on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, acquiring shares worth Rs 1,003 crore.

Wednesday's key earnings releases include Maruti Suzuki India and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Stocks to watch 

Tata Consultancy Services: Company announced a 15-year expansion of its partnership with UK's leading insurer Aviva.

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: Company posted a drop in consolidated net profit in December quarter.

Larsen and Toubro: Company missed December quarter profit view and flagged rising logistics costs.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Company beat Q3 profit view, helped by strong performance in its generic drugs business in US and European markets.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 31st, 2024 at 08:23 IST

