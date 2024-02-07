Advertisement

Indian shares rise: Indian shares rebounded on Friday, breaking a three-day losing streak, with financials and information technology (IT) stocks leading the recovery.

The NSE Nifty 50 blue-chip index surged by 0.91 per cent to 21,657.45 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex also gained 0.91 per cent to reach 71,835, as of 10:30 am.

After experiencing nearly a 3 per cent decline in the past three sessions, the market saw a turnaround, partly driven by the recovery of top private lender HDFC Bank, which had faced a drop in its third-quarter margin, resulting in an 11.5 per cent slump over the last two sessions.

However, on the day, HDFC Bank shares rebounded by 0.5 per cent.

The financial services index recorded a notable 1.2 per cent advance, with private lenders ICICI Bank and Axis Bank also contributing to the positive momentum ahead of their respective earnings announcements.

In the information technology sector, stocks rose by 0.9 per cent following encouraging US labor market data, fostering optimism for a soft landing in the world's largest economy. IT companies, which derive a major portion of their revenue from the US, are anticipated to benefit from this resilience.

Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity Research India at William O'Neil and Company, commented on the positive outlook for Indian markets, noting that while the resilience in the US economy might defer a Federal Reserve rate cut, the increasing likelihood of a soft landing suggests that the worst may be over for the IT sector.

Individual stocks like Titan Company gained 2 per cent after CLSA raised its target price, citing robust pricing power for the Tanishq brand.

Poonawalla Fincorp also advanced by 3 per cent, reporting a substantial 76.3 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit for the December quarter.

Investors are eagerly awaiting the results of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, scheduled for post-market hours on Friday.

Despite a 0.33 per cent decline, Reliance Industries remains the second-heaviest Nifty 50 stock.

(With Reuters Inputs)

