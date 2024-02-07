Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 10:52 IST

Indian shares snap 3-day losing streak led by financials, IT stocks

The NSE Nifty 50 blue-chip index surged by 0.91 per cent to 21,657.45 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex also gained 0.91 per cent to reach 71,835, as of 10:30 am

Business Desk
Stock market
Stock market | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian shares rise: Indian shares rebounded on Friday, breaking a three-day losing streak, with financials and information technology (IT) stocks leading the recovery. 

The NSE Nifty 50 blue-chip index surged by 0.91 per cent to 21,657.45 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex also gained 0.91 per cent to reach 71,835, as of 10:30 am.

Advertisement

After experiencing nearly a 3 per cent decline in the past three sessions, the market saw a turnaround, partly driven by the recovery of top private lender HDFC Bank, which had faced a drop in its third-quarter margin, resulting in an 11.5 per cent slump over the last two sessions. 

However, on the day, HDFC Bank shares rebounded by 0.5 per cent.

Advertisement

The financial services index recorded a notable 1.2 per cent advance, with private lenders ICICI Bank and Axis Bank also contributing to the positive momentum ahead of their respective earnings announcements.

In the information technology sector, stocks rose by 0.9 per cent following encouraging US labor market data, fostering optimism for a soft landing in the world's largest economy. IT companies, which derive a major portion of their revenue from the US, are anticipated to benefit from this resilience.

Advertisement

Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity Research India at William O'Neil and Company, commented on the positive outlook for Indian markets, noting that while the resilience in the US economy might defer a Federal Reserve rate cut, the increasing likelihood of a soft landing suggests that the worst may be over for the IT sector.

Individual stocks like Titan Company gained 2 per cent after CLSA raised its target price, citing robust pricing power for the Tanishq brand. 

Advertisement

Poonawalla Fincorp also advanced by 3 per cent, reporting a substantial 76.3 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit for the December quarter.

Investors are eagerly awaiting the results of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, scheduled for post-market hours on Friday. 

Advertisement

Despite a 0.33 per cent decline, Reliance Industries remains the second-heaviest Nifty 50 stock.

(With Reuters Inputs) 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 10:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

22 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

28 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

31 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Desi Jugaad: Bicycle Tyre Transformed into Spinning Table| Watch

    Info14 minutes ago

  2. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info22 minutes ago

  3. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News23 minutes ago

  4. RBI greenlights Zoho, Juspay, Decentro as payment aggregators

    Business News26 minutes ago

  5. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement