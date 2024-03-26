Advertisement

IndiGo stock price target: IndiGo, India's largest commuter airline, witnessed a remarkable surge in its share price, reaching a 52-week high on Tuesday following a positive outlook from foreign brokerage firm UBS. The airline's shares rallied over 2 per cent to achieve a fresh peak of Rs 3,355.50 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

UBS reiterated its optimistic stance on IndiGo, citing robust growth prospects in the Indian aviation sector, particularly in international travel, alongside the company's efficient cost structure and operational excellence. Consequently, the brokerage firm maintained a Buy rating on IndiGo shares and raised its 12-month target price to Rs 4,000 from Rs 3,900, indicating a potential upside of more than 21 per cent from Friday's closing price.

The bullish sentiment surrounding IndiGo is driven by expectations of continued growth in available seat kilometers (ASK) and yields, despite challenges such as higher crude prices and pilot salaries. UBS anticipates ASK growth in the low double digits for FY25, outperforming earlier estimates and contributing to strong near-term earnings.

InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo Airlines, remains optimistic about the long-term growth trajectory of the Indian air travel industry. The company foresees a robust 15 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in domestic and international air travel from FY24 to FY30. It aims to further expand its international network, positioning India as a pivotal hub for global travel.

During an analyst meeting held on March 22, IndiGo outlined its plans for FY25, including low double-digit ASK/demand growth year-on-year (YoY), the addition of at least one new aircraft per week, and the introduction of 10 new destinations. Despite challenges like supply chain disruptions, the company's near-term outlook remains positive, with expectations of sustained ASK growth and improving yields.

UBS emphasised that IndiGo is well-positioned to navigate challenges, including proposed pilot fatigue norms, by passing on associated costs to customers and engaging in dialogues with regulators. The airline's three-pillar strategy for growth focuses on affordability, operational efficiency, and enhancing customer experience.

Analysts across various brokerages maintain a positive outlook on IndiGo, with revised target prices reflecting the airline's growth potential and resilience amid industry challenges. Kotak Institutional Equities raised its fair value target to Rs 4,300, while Motilal Oswal reiterated a Neutral rating with a target of Rs 3,510.

IndiGo's strong performance in the market underscores investor confidence in its ability to capitalise on opportunities in the evolving aviation landscape, driving sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders.

At 9:50 am, IndiGo shares were trading 0.98 per cent higher at Rs 3,317.65 apiece on the BSE, reflecting continued investor interest and optimism in the company's future prospects.