English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

Infibeam Avenues jumps 10% after RBI's nod for payment aggregator licence

Infibeam Avenues had previously received in-principle approval from the RBI in October 2022 to function as a Payment Aggregator (PA).

Reported by: Tanmay Tiwary
Infibeam Avenues
Infibeam Avenues | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Infibeam Avenues stock surges: Shares of Infibeam Avenues climbed as much as 9.54 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 38.45 per share after the company received Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) final authorisation for payment aggregator licence.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “we are pleased to inform that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted final authorisation to the company to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator under the Payment and Settlements Systems Act, 2007.”

Advertisement

The payment aggregator framework, introduced by the RBI in March 2020, mandates payment gateways to obtain an aggregator licence for acquiring merchants and providing advanced digital payment acceptance solutions.

Infibeam Avenues had previously received "in-principle" approval from the RBI in October 2022 to function as a Payment Aggregator (PA).

Advertisement

Vishwas Patel, the Joint Managing Director of Infibeam Avenues Ltd, highlighted the company's flagship payment gateway brand, CCAvenue, as the industry's gold standard platform. He stressed upon the company's commitment to rigorous compliance standards and secure transaction processing.

With over 10 million merchants currently on Infibeam's platform and half a million new merchant onboarding in the first half of financial year 2024 (H1FY24), the company attributes its growth to enhanced relationships with bank partners and merchants.

Advertisement

Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Infibeam Avenues Ltd, underscored the importance of the PA licence alongside the Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOU) licence, affirming the company's dedication to innovation and excellence. Mehta expressed anticipation for expanded market share growth in the payment gateway and Bill Payments space.

Moreover, Infibeam Avenues recently obtained RBI approval to function as an Operating Unit under the Bharat Bill Pay licence.

Advertisement

As of 12:42 pm, shares of Infibeam Avenues were trading 8.52 per cent higher at Rs 38.09  per share.

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

an hour ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

15 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

21 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lifestyle Changes To Ensure Trouble-Free Periods

    Lifestyle Health10 minutes ago

  2. MMTS Ghatkesar-Lingampalli Train Service Starts Today | Routes

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Elon Musk criticises Google Gemini

    Tech 11 minutes ago

  4. Pakistani judoka dies after suffering head injuries

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Google agrees to restore Indian apps on Play Store: Vaishnaw

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo