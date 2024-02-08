English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 09:41 IST

Infosys profit declines nearly 2% in Q3, cuts revenue guidance

Infosys' revenue from operations declined marginally to 38,821 crore as against Rs 38,994 crore in the previous quarter.

Abhishek Vasudev
Infosys
Infosys | Image:Infosys
  • 2 min read
Infosys Q3 earnings: Infosys, the country's second largest information technology (IT) services company, on Thursday cut its revenue guidance for current financial year to 1.5-2 per cent from its earlier estimate of 1-2.5 per cent. Its net profit in third quarter of current financial year declined 1.7 per cent to Rs 6,106 crore from Rs 6,212 crore in second quarter of current financial year.

Its revenue from operations declined marginally to 38,821 crore as against Rs 38,994 crore in the previous quarter. In dollar terms Infosys' revenue came in at $4,663 million with a sequential decline of 1 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms.

Large deal total contract value (TCV) for the quarter was $3.2 billion, with 71 per cent being net new. Operating margin for the quarter was 20.5 per cent, a sequential decline of 70 basis points (bps). Attrition declined further to 12.9 per cent. Meanwhile, FY24 revenue guidance revised to 1.5 per cent-2.0 per cent and operating margin guidance at 20 per cent-22 per cent.

“Our performance in Q3 was resilient. Large deal wins were strong at $3.2 billion, with 71 per cent of this as net new, reflecting the relevance and strength of our portfolio of offerings ranging from generative AI, digital and cloud to cost, efficiency and automation” said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

“Our clients are leveraging our Topaz generative AI capabilities and our Cobalt cloud capabilities to create long-term value for their businesses”, he added.

“Q3 performance is a demonstration of our strong execution capabilities reflected in improved operational efficiencies achieved under ‘Project Maximus’, despite a challenging environment”, said Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer. “Cash generation remained robust with FCF to net profit conversion for Q3 at 90.6 per cent”, he added.

Infosys shares ended 1.62 per cent lower at Rs 1,495 ahead of its earnings announcement.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

