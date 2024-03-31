×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 11:05 IST

Infosys to get Rs 6,329 crore tax refund amidst assessment orders

Infosys' subsidiaries have also received assessment orders, with tax demands totalling Rs 145 crores (including interest) for assessment years 21-22 and 18-19.

Reported by: Business Desk
Infosys
Infosys | Image:Infosys
  • 2 min read
Infosys windfall tax refund: Infosys Ltd has disclosed receiving significant tax orders from the Income Tax Department of the Government of India, affecting multiple assessment years. The leading IT firm anticipates a refund of Rs 6,329 crores, inclusive of interest, for assessment years 07-08 to 15-16, 17-18, and 18-19, according to a BSE filing. However, it faces tax demands amounting to Rs 2,763 crores (including interest) for assessment years 22-23 under Section 143(3) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and Rs 4 crores (including interest) for assessment years 11-12 under Section 201 & 201(1A).

Infosys' subsidiaries have also received assessment orders, with tax demands totalling Rs 145 crores (including interest) for assessment years 21-22 and 18-19. Moreover, there are tax demands of Rs 127 crores and Rs 5 crores (including interest) for assessment years 22-23. 

“The Company is in the process of evaluating the implications of these orders on the financial statements for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2024 and also evaluating filing appeals against these orders,” Infosys stated in a BSE filing. 

Furthermore, one of Infosys' subsidiaries has received refund orders totalling Rs  14 crores under Section 254 for assessment years 07-08, 08-09, and Section 154 for assessment years 16-17. Infosys is assessing the implications of these orders on its financial statements for the same period.

As of March 29, 2024, the cumulative impact of these orders exceeds the materiality criteria outlined in Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations. Infosys has made this disclosure to ensure transparency and compliance.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 11:05 IST

