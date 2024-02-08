The recent climb of the rupee to 82.7800 against the US dollar, its highest in over four months | Image: Freepik

Advertisement

Investors are placing their bets on a potential rally for India's rupee in 2024, as evidenced by a surge in volumes within the dollar-rupee options market during the early trading days of the year.

The market sentiment indicates an anticipation of the rupee breaking free from the narrow range imposed by the central bank last year. The recent climb of the rupee to 82.7800 against the US dollar, its highest in over four months, supports this outlook.

Advertisement

The notional value of over-the-counter dollar-rupee (USD/INR) options traded in the United States has already surpassed December's figures by 1.5 times this January. Offshore, major banks are advising their clients to consider long positions on the rupee, either outright or through put (USD/INR) options, reflecting the prevailing market sentiment.

A put option, giving the buyer the right to sell the currency pair at a predetermined rate in the future, is gaining popularity. This trend is driven by the expectation that the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) intervention frequency may decrease following criticism from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF's reclassification of India's currency regime to a 'stabilised arrangement' in December prompted speculation that the RBI might allow a wider band for the rupee, potentially with a slight appreciation.

Advertisement

Market participants are closely watching the three-month risk reversal and dollar/rupee volatility skew, which both indicate a preference for bets on the rupee's rise. The shift in sentiment is attributed to expectations of reduced RBI intervention and a more flexible exchange rate policy.

Despite the RBI's firm control on the rupee in the past year, investors are optimistic that the current soft dollar and increased foreign exchange reserves will enable the central bank to intervene less frequently. The rupee's low volatility in 2023, the lowest in Asia, coupled with its current implied volatility just slightly higher than the pegged Hong Kong dollar, is making directional bets on the rupee through options relatively cost-effective for investors.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

