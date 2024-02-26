English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 09:21 IST

IRB Infrastructure taps Bankers for dollar bond issue

The company has enlisted the services of Barclays, Citigroup, CLSA, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, and Standard Chartered Bank as joint bookrunners.

Business Desk
IRB Infrastructure
IRB Infrastructure | Image:IRB Infrastructure
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

IRB Infra in focus: Construction engineering company IRB Infrastructure Developers has initiated the process of a potential dollar bond issuance, as revealed in a draft term sheet obtained by Reuters. 

The company has enlisted the services of Barclays, Citigroup, CLSA, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, and Standard Chartered Bank as joint bookrunners. 

Advertisement

The institutions will facilitate meetings with fixed income investors starting from Monday across Asia, Europe, and the United States.

The proposed bond issuance aims to introduce Regulation-S dollar-denominated bonds, with the first series maturing in eight years.

Advertisement

Additionally, there is contemplation of another offering with a maturity period of 7.25 years, contingent upon prevailing market conditions, as outlined in the term sheet.

Fitch is anticipated to rate the proposed notes at BB+, while Moody’s is expected to assign a rating of Ba2. 

Advertisement

The primary utilisation of the raised capital is slated for refinancing purposes. 

Last week, IRB Infrastructure's board endorsed a plan to raise funds of up to $550 million through foreign currency denominated notes.

Advertisement

As of 9:18 am, shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers were trading 0.72 per cent lower at Rs 67.03 per share.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 09:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

9 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

9 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

12 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

17 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

17 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 25th Vintage And Classic Car Exhibition And Drive In Jaipur

    Videos9 minutes ago

  2. Bramayugam Sets Box Office Record For Black & White Films In India

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. US dollar strengthens ahead of data-heavy week with focus on inflation

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. TS EAPCET registration begins today

    Education12 minutes ago

  5. IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 Live: Teams arrive on the pitch as Day 4 start

    Sports 13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo