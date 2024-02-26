Advertisement

IRB Infra in focus: Construction engineering company IRB Infrastructure Developers has initiated the process of a potential dollar bond issuance, as revealed in a draft term sheet obtained by Reuters.

The company has enlisted the services of Barclays, Citigroup, CLSA, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, and Standard Chartered Bank as joint bookrunners.

The institutions will facilitate meetings with fixed income investors starting from Monday across Asia, Europe, and the United States.

The proposed bond issuance aims to introduce Regulation-S dollar-denominated bonds, with the first series maturing in eight years.

Additionally, there is contemplation of another offering with a maturity period of 7.25 years, contingent upon prevailing market conditions, as outlined in the term sheet.

Fitch is anticipated to rate the proposed notes at BB+, while Moody’s is expected to assign a rating of Ba2.

The primary utilisation of the raised capital is slated for refinancing purposes.

Last week, IRB Infrastructure's board endorsed a plan to raise funds of up to $550 million through foreign currency denominated notes.

As of 9:18 am, shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers were trading 0.72 per cent lower at Rs 67.03 per share.

(With Reuters Inputs)