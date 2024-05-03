IT stocks pull back Nifty from its all-time high, Nifty IT down 1.3%

Advertisement

IT stocks dip: The NSE Nifty 50 index retreated from its peak on Friday, pulled down by a downturn in IT stocks and a decline in heavyweight Reliance Industries, despite a surge in Bajaj Finance shares following the removal of restrictions on its lending products.

As of 11:42 am, the Nifty 50 edged down by 0.64 per cent to 22,500 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.8 per cent to 74,014.

Initially, both indexes saw gains of approximately 0.6 per cent, with the Nifty reaching a new high.

Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, noted that while domestic equities maintain positive momentum, profit booking is expected at these record levels.

Reliance Industries RELI.NS, the second-largest stock on the Nifty, declined by 1 per cent, ranking among the top losers on the index.

IT shares decreased by 0.7 per cent after Coforge reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, leading to an 8.6 per cent drop in its shares.

Major players such as Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and LTIMindtree also experienced losses ranging from 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent.

In contrast, heavyweight financials rose by 0.2 per cent, with Bajaj Finance climbing 4.3 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India lifted a five-month ban on some of its lending products.

The Nifty 50 has seen a 19 per cent increase since November, outperforming its Asian counterparts over the past six months.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley expressed optimism, stating, "The ongoing rally is poised to become India's longest and most robust bull market ever," citing potential increases in return-on-equity and an extended earnings growth cycle.

In other market movements, Coal India's shares surged by 3 per cent after surpassing fourth-quarter revenue estimates, while Ajanta Pharma surged by 9 per cent to a record high following the approval of a share buyback and an increase in quarterly profit.

Blue-chip firms Britannia Industries BRIT.NS and Titan Company TITN.NS are among the companies scheduled to report earnings on Friday.

(With Reuters inputs)