Advertisement

ITC in focus: Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company ITC rose as much as 8.59 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 439 per share during early trade on Wednesday.

The rally followed an announcement by British American Tobacco’s (BAT) wholly-owned subsidiary, Tobacco Manufacturers (India) Limited (TMI), regarding its intention to divest up to 3.5 per cent stake in ITC Limited through a Block Trade.

Advertisement

Notably, ITC is the top gainer on both the 30-share Sensex and Nifty50 indices.

In response to the divestment, BAT stressed upon its enduring relationship with ITC, dating back to the early 1900s, and expressed continued support for ITC's management team, performance, and strategy.

Advertisement

Post the Block Trade, BAT will maintain a notable stake of approximately 25.5 per cent in ITC.

The net proceeds from the Block Trade will fund BAT's share buyback programme, slated to continue until December 2025.

Advertisement

The programme, starting with 700 million pounds in share repurchases in 2024, aims to support BAT's transformation initiatives and further deleverage the company.

BAT's capital allocation strategy will prioritise ongoing investment in transformation, progressive dividends, and sustainable share buybacks, in addition to continued deleveraging efforts.

Advertisement

Tadeu Marroco, Chief Executive of BAT, showed confidence towards ITC's management and growth prospects, affirming BAT's commitment to remaining a major shareholder in ITC.

The announcement signals a strategic move by BAT to accelerate a sustainable buyback programme while maintaining a supportive stance towards ITC's growth journey.

Advertisement

As of 9:37 am, shares of ITC were trading 6.32 per cent higher at Rs 429.80 per share.