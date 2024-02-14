English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

Japan launches world's first sovereign climate transition bonds

Unlike green bonds, which are directed towards specific projects, transition bonds focus on facilitating broader shifts towards environmental responsibility.

Business Desk
Bonds
Bonds | Image:Pexels
  • 2 min read
Japan has made history by introducing the world's first sovereign climate transition bonds, marking a major step towards environmental sustainability. The auction, held on Wednesday, saw Japan offering 800 billion yen ($5.3 billion) worth of 10-year transition bonds, although demand fell slightly short of expectations.

Climate transition bonds represent a novel category of bonds aimed at financing initiatives by governments or companies to reduce their environmental footprint. Unlike green bonds, which are directed towards specific projects, transition bonds focus on facilitating broader shifts towards environmental responsibility.

The issuance of these bonds aligns with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ambitious plan to sell 20 trillion yen worth of climate bonds over the next decade, in support of Japan's commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The proceeds from the transition bonds are earmarked for various projects, including the development of low-cost wind power generators and the promotion of alternative fuels for airplanes.

Despite slightly weaker demand, the transition bonds were priced to yield 0.74 per cent on Wednesday, which was marginally lower than anticipated. This pricing reflects a premium compared to yields on regular 10-year Japanese government bonds, indicating investor confidence in Japan's climate initiatives.

Keisuke Tsuruta, a fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, commented on the auction results, suggesting that initial expectations might have been overly optimistic. Nevertheless, the lower yield on climate bonds compared to traditional government bonds underscores their appeal to investors seeking socially responsible investment opportunities.

Looking ahead, Japan's finance ministry has announced plans to issue 800 billion yen worth of five-year transition bonds on February 27, followed by an additional 1.4 trillion yen in the next fiscal year, starting in April. These initiatives signal Japan's commitment to leveraging innovative financial instruments to drive environmental progress and combat climate change on a global scale.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

