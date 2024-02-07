Advertisement

Nikkei falls: The Nikkei share average in Japan experienced a slight decline on Tuesday, as investors exercised caution ahead of earnings reports and engaged in profit-taking amid elevated stock prices.

During the midday close, the Nikkei index was down by 0.66 per cent at 36,114.06 points, with 70 of its 225 constituents recording gains while 155 declined.

The broader Topix also saw a decrease of 0.82 per cent to 2535.81.

Japanese stock indexes took cues from Wall Street, which closed lower following mixed US earnings reports and remarks from the Federal Reserve tempering expectations of imminent interest rate cuts.

Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management, noted that the market lacked a clear overarching theme, with investors primarily focussing on individual stock performances amid Japan's ongoing earnings season.

The combination of financial results and elevated stock prices led to some profit-taking activities.

Investor attention was particularly drawn to forthcoming results, notably from index heavyweight Toyota Motor, which was expected to announce its earnings later in the Asian afternoon.

Toyota Motor shares were marginally down by 1.1 per cent after the company announced disruptions to some production lines due to adverse weather conditions.

Ahead of earnings announcements, there was a prevailing sense of caution among investors. Cosmetic company Shiseido Co Ltd led gains in the morning session with a 3.97 per cent increase, followed by Konica Minolta Inc rising by 3.58 per cent and department store business Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd up by 3.44 per cent.

Conversely, the largest percentage declines in the index were seen in electrical equipment manufacturer Omron Corp, down 15.21 per cent, Pacific Metals Co Ltd, falling 9.28 per cent, and delivery service Yamato Holdings Co Ltd, down by 7.43 per cent.

(With Reuters Inputs)