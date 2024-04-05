×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 09:21 IST

Japan's Nikkei faces steepest weekly decline since December 2022 as tech stocks plummet

As of the midday recess, the Nikkei was down 2.42%, or 961 points, at 38,812.24, marking a weekly loss of 3.86%.

Reported by: Business Desk
Nikkei
Nikkei | Image:Shutterstock
Nikkei share average: Japan's Nikkei share average plummeted over 2 per cent to a three-week low on Friday, signaling its worst week since December 2022 as technology shares nosedived following Wall Street's downward trend.

Investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of a pivotal monthly US jobs report scheduled later in the day, as uncertainties surrounding the timing of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts intensified throughout the week.

As of the midday recess, the Nikkei was down 2.42 per cent, or 961 points, at 38,812.24, marking a weekly loss of 3.86 per cent.

Kazuo Kamitani, an equities strategist at Nomura Securities, highlighted technical factors as the primary driver behind the Nikkei's decline. The benchmark index, which surged to an all-time high of 41,087.75 on March 22, faced pressure as the 25-day moving average turned lower on Friday.

Should this trend persist, Kamitani warned of the potential for further downside for the Nikkei, stressing the significant influence of the 25-day moving average on market sentiment.

Chip sector shares bore the brunt of the market's downturn, with Tokyo Electron experiencing a nearly 5 per cent decline, contributing to a 192-point deduction from the Nikkei. Advantest followed suit with a 4.7 per cent drop, erasing another 78 points from the index.

Notable losses extended to prominent players such as startup investor SoftBank Group, which saw a 3.35 per cent decrease, and Fast Retailing, operator of the Uniqlo chain, which slid by 2.5 per cent.

Among the Nikkei's 225 components, 214 registered declines, while only 11 advanced.

The broader Topix recorded a loss of 1.81 per cent, with growth shares posting a 2.05 per cent drop compared to a 1.6 per cent slide for value stocks.

Despite the overall downtrend, energy shares emerged as a lone bright spot among Nikkei sectors, climbing 0.73 per cent after crude oil prices closed above $90 for the first time since last October.

Oil refiner Inpex led the Nikkei's percentage gainers with a 1.3 per cent jump.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published April 5th, 2024 at 09:21 IST

