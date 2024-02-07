Updated January 26th, 2024 at 08:32 IST
Japan's Nikkei falls, wiping out weekly gains as chip stocks decline
The Nikkei declined by 1 per cent to 35,874.82 as of 01:48 GMT, signaling the end of a two-week winning streak with a 0.28 per cent slide.
- Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Nikkei drops: Japan's Nikkei share average experienced a downturn on Friday, erasing its gains for the week as chip-sector shares mirrored the slump seen in US counterparts.
The Nikkei declined by 1 per cent to 35,874.82 as of 01:48 GMT, signalling the end of a two-week winning streak with a 0.28 per cent slide. Earlier in the week, it had shown a 0.76 per cent increase.
Advertisement
Profit-taking activities ahead of the weekend exacerbated the declines, especially with technical indicators suggesting that the rapid rally that propelled the Nikkei to a 34-year high at 36,984.51 on Tuesday might have been too swift.
Although the benchmark index remains approximately 3.6 per cent above its 25-day moving average, the recent peak coincides with the Bank of Japan's decision to maintain stimulus settings.
Advertisement
However, hawkish comments from the central bank chief during the post-meeting news conference have dampened market sentiment throughout the latter part of the week.
Despite this, the Nikkei's 7.24 per cent climb year-to-date surpasses gains seen in major rivals, including the US S&P 500, which achieved record highs for three consecutive sessions, bringing its 2024 gains to 2.61 per cent.
Advertisement
Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities, noted that investors remain cautious about potential market overheating. Meanwhile, the Nikkei's dips below the psychological 36,000-level are attracting buyers, indicating a strong support level.
Influential chip-industry players like Advantest, Tokyo Electron, and SoftBank Group, an AI-focused startup investor, were among the main drags on the Nikkei, witnessing declines of 4.65 per cent, 2.25 per cent, and 1.69 per cent respectively.
Advertisement
Notably, Renesas and silicon maker Sumco, both chip shares, experienced notable declines of 6.9 per cent and 5.06 per cent respectively, following Intel's after-hours trading plunge of approximately 10 per cent, triggered by revenue forecasts missing analysts' estimates.
Despite Wall Street's Big Three indexes registering gains, the Philadephia SE Semiconductor Index recorded a 0.25 per cent drop on Thursday.
Advertisement
Looking ahead, Japan braces for a surge in the earnings season next week, with nearly 500 companies expected to report before reaching a peak in mid-February.
Similarly, major US companies like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms are set to announce their financial results.
Advertisement
(With Reuters Inputs)
Advertisement
Published January 26th, 2024 at 08:32 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Trent surges 15% to hit record highBusiness News10 minutes ago
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami stats so farWeb Stories12 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.