Nikkei at 33-year high: Japan's Nikkei share average closed at a 33-year high as investors enthusiastically embraced chip-related stocks, mirroring a strong rally in technology shares on Wall Street the previous day.

The Nikkei surged by 1.16 per cent, concluding at 33,763.18, marking its highest level since March 1990. Out of the 225 stocks listed in the index, 156 rose. The broader Topix index also recorded an uptick, rising by 0.82 per cent to reach 2,413.09.

Chip-related stocks took centre stage in driving the Nikkei's gains, aligning with the positive performances of US chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices on Wall Street. Tokyo Electron witnessed a 3.28 per cent increase, while Advantest saw a substantial jump of 6.05 per cent, contributing to a gain of around 154 points for the Nikkei.

DeNA, a provider of online services, emerged as the top gainer with a 9 per cent surge following an after-market announcement on Friday that it would initiate preparations for listing shares for its taxi app partner company, GO Inc. Nintendo, owning 12 per cent of DeNA shares, also performed exceptionally well with a 4.4 per cent increase.

The Nikkei had a stellar performance in 2023, marking its best year in a decade, driven by expectations of improved governance. Although it witnessed a slight pullback at the beginning of 2024, the benchmark index rebounded to attain its highest level since Japan's bubble economy in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Naka Matsuzawa, Chief Macro Strategist at Nomura, expressed caution and a degree of pessimism over the near term. He highlighted that while a correction may not be imminent, the market will likely closely assess the latest policy decisions from both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan in the coming months.

In terms of sector performance, energy shares lagged, impacted by a 4 per cent drop in oil prices due to significant price cuts by Saudi Arabia. The Tokyo Stock Exchange's mining stock sub-index declined by 1.23 per cent, while marine shipping witnessed a 2.26 per cent drop, leading losses among the 33 industry groups.

(With Reuters inputs)