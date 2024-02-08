English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

Japan's Nikkei hits 33-year high fuelled by tech surge

The Nikkei had a stellar performance in 2023, marking its best year in a decade, driven by expectations of improved governance.

Business Desk
Nikkei
Nikkei | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nikkei at 33-year high: Japan's Nikkei share average closed at a 33-year high as investors enthusiastically embraced chip-related stocks, mirroring a strong rally in technology shares on Wall Street the previous day.

The Nikkei surged by 1.16 per cent, concluding at 33,763.18, marking its highest level since March 1990. Out of the 225 stocks listed in the index, 156 rose. The broader Topix index also recorded an uptick, rising by 0.82 per cent to reach 2,413.09.

Advertisement

Chip-related stocks took centre stage in driving the Nikkei's gains, aligning with the positive performances of US chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices on Wall Street. Tokyo Electron witnessed a 3.28 per cent increase, while Advantest saw a substantial jump of 6.05 per cent, contributing to a gain of around 154 points for the Nikkei.

DeNA, a provider of online services, emerged as the top gainer with a 9 per cent surge following an after-market announcement on Friday that it would initiate preparations for listing shares for its taxi app partner company, GO Inc. Nintendo, owning 12 per cent of DeNA shares, also performed exceptionally well with a 4.4 per cent increase.

Advertisement

The Nikkei had a stellar performance in 2023, marking its best year in a decade, driven by expectations of improved governance. Although it witnessed a slight pullback at the beginning of 2024, the benchmark index rebounded to attain its highest level since Japan's bubble economy in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Naka Matsuzawa, Chief Macro Strategist at Nomura, expressed caution and a degree of pessimism over the near term. He highlighted that while a correction may not be imminent, the market will likely closely assess the latest policy decisions from both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan in the coming months.

Advertisement

In terms of sector performance, energy shares lagged, impacted by a 4 per cent drop in oil prices due to significant price cuts by Saudi Arabia. The Tokyo Stock Exchange's mining stock sub-index declined by 1.23 per cent, while marine shipping witnessed a 2.26 per cent drop, leading losses among the 33 industry groups.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. 24-year-old Dies of Electrocution During Cleaning at Pizza Outlet

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Bumrah shares cryptic post to fire back at the critics after No 1 feat

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Postponed Due To Congress' Yatra

    Politics News14 minutes ago

  5. Dollar swings on Fed comments; Yuan stable post-inflation data

    Business News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement