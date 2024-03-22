×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 08:54 IST

Japan's Nikkei hits record high on Wall Street momentum, weaker Yen

The Nikkei climbed to a peak of 41,087.75 earlier in the trading session, marking the first time it surpassed the 41,000 level.

Reported by: Business Desk
Nikkei
Nikkei | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Japan’s Nikkei: Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a record high on Friday, buoyed by robust performance on Wall Street and a depreciation in the yen, prompting investors to flock to automaker stocks.

The Nikkei climbed to a peak of 41,087.75 earlier in the trading session, marking the first time it surpassed the 41,000 level. 

Advertisement

Despite a slight midday retreat, the index closed 0.07 per cent higher at 40,844.53.

With gains for the fourth consecutive session, the Nikkei is poised to advance by 5.5 per cent for the week. 

Advertisement

The broader Topix also experienced a rise, climbing 0.44 per cent to 2,808.58.

Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, highlighted the yen's unexpected weakness against the dollar, which benefits Japanese companies. 

Advertisement

He attributed this trend to the anticipation of stable Japanese government bond yields and the Bank of Japan's commitment to maintaining an accommodative monetary policy stance.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reaffirmed the central bank's commitment to supporting the economy with loose monetary policies, following the recent termination of negative interest rates and other unconventional measures.

Advertisement

The yen fell to near multi-year lows against the dollar, boosting exporters as it enhances the value of overseas revenue when converted to yen.

Notably, Toyota Motor saw a 1.87 per cent increase, contributing majorly to Nikkei's gains, while Suzuki Motor surged by 3.57 per cent. 

Advertisement

The index for automakers rose by 1.62 per cent, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the sector.

Among other industries, tyre makers recorded the highest gains, jumping by 2.28 per cent, while chip-related stocks like Advantest slipped by 2.43 per cent and Tokyo Electron lost 0.31 per cent.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 08:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi in Bhutan

India news Live

a few seconds ago
Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar Reviews

2 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB, MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli in IPL 2024 opener

Kohli on Dhoni, CSK clash

4 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested

Arvind Kejriwal To Spend

4 minutes ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

5 minutes ago
Mukesh Ambani Family Picture

Nita Ambani's 'Son' Happy

7 minutes ago
AAP workers protest at ITO

AAP Leaders Detained

9 minutes ago
Evergrande fraud case

Evergrande fraud case

9 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Bonds Donors to AAP

12 minutes ago
Bharatpur tractor incident

Hazare Opposed Kejriwal

13 minutes ago
6 Years Later, Delhi HC Admits CBI's Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others

2G Scam

13 minutes ago
aap protest

Heavy Traffic at ITO

14 minutes ago
United Nations

UN unanimously passes fir

14 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit stocks rally 48%

14 minutes ago
K Kavitha

SC Denies to Bail

21 minutes ago
BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor releasing Bihar Board Results

BSEB topper verification

21 minutes ago
Leander Paes Embraces Adorable Mistaken Identity

Tennis Star Leander Paes

24 minutes ago
Eurozone fiscal policy 2025

Eurozone fiscal stance

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Sec 144 Outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's Residence, Security Beefed

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology

    India News16 hours ago

  3. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Thane: 8 Fake Cops Intercept Courier Company's Car, Steal Rs 5.4 Crore

    India News19 hours ago

  5. SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Attack on Adv Bhatia, Calls For Action

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo