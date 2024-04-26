Advertisement

Nikkei rises: Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index rose on Friday, led by a recovery in chip-related shares. Investors remained cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) monetary policy decision.

Chip rebound mends Thursday's losses

Chip stocks, which had fallen on Thursday, mirrored gains seen overnight in their US counterparts. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumped nearly 2 per cent despite a broader decline in Wall Street indices.

Positive US cues

US stock futures pointed towards gains on Friday, buoyed by strong earnings reports from tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft after the market close.

BOJ decision in focus

The BOJ is widely expected to maintain its current interest rates after raising them for the first time in 15 years last month. However, investors are alert for any hawkish signals that could suggest the central bank might take steps to strengthen the yen, which has recently hit 34-year lows.

The Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent, clawing back some of Thursday's losses. Overall, the index is up nearly 2 per cent for the week, partially recovering from its worst weekly performance since June 2022 in the prior week. The broader Topix index also edged higher, on track for a weekly gain.

Advertisement

Analysts believe US equities will continue to be the primary driver of Japanese markets. The BOJ's decision is unlikely to have a significant direct impact unless it strengthens expectations of further rate hikes. A more pressing concern is the possibility of a further decrease in expectations for US rate cuts, which could push long-term Treasury yields higher and hurt tech shares.

Considering the Nikkei's strong performance year-to-date, there's a chance it could retrace some gains and dip back to around 35,000.

Advertisement

Tech stocks were among the biggest contributors to the Nikkei's rise. Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron and investor SoftBank Group both advanced.

Shin-Etsu Chemical, a silicon producer, fell sharply after announcing a high-premium takeover offer for Mimasu Semiconductor Industry.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)