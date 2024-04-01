Advertisement

Nikkei share average: Japan's Nikkei share average took a sharp downturn on Monday, slipping below the key 40,000 mark as investors seized the opportunity to lock in profits on the first day of the country's fiscal year.

The Nikkei fell 1.5 per cent to 39,765.22 by the midday break after initially opening 0.7 per cent higher. The broader Topix also experienced a decline, down 1.88 per cent at 2,716.47.

"Institutional investors typically sell stocks to book profits on the first day of the financial year," explained Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

Despite the recent downturn, the Nikkei has seen a remarkable 19 per cent increase in 2024, hitting record highs above the 40,000 mark in March following a steady 54 per cent rise since early 2023.

Chip-related stocks like Tokyo Electron and Advantest bore the brunt of the decline, losing 3.34 per cent and 4.14 per cent, respectively, making them the top losers on the Nikkei. Automotive giant Toyota Motor also saw a notable decline of 4.22 per cent.

Meanwhile, a closely monitored Bank of Japan (BOJ) survey indicated that business sentiment among major Japanese non-manufacturers had reached its highest level in over three decades in the first quarter.

However, despite this positive sentiment, big firms anticipate only a 4.0 per cent increase in capital expenditure for the fiscal year starting in April, falling short of median forecasts predicting a 9.2 per cent rise. Furthermore, both big manufacturers and non-manufacturers anticipate worsening conditions three months ahead, according to the survey.

Strategists noted that the BOJ survey's results did not significantly impact the market, as they aligned with expectations.

The currency market remained stable, offering minimal direction to local equities, remarked Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities. The Yen reached a 34-year low against the Dollar of 151.975 on Wednesday before settling at 151.345 per Dollar.

In terms of individual stocks, heavy machinery manufacturers saw significant declines, with Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries each falling over 6 per cent, emerging as the worst performers on the Nikkei.

Contrarily, calculator maker Casio Computer experienced a notable increase of 5.13 per cent, becoming the top performer on the Nikkei, followed by watchmaker Citizen Watch, which rose by 4.75 per cent.

(With Reuters inputs.)