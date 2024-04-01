×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 09:05 IST

Japan's Nikkei slips below 40,000-mark as new fiscal year begins

Chip-related Tokyo Electron and Advantest bore the brunt of the decline, losing 3.34% and 4.14%, respectively, making them the top losers on the Nikkei.

Reported by: Business Desk
Nikkei
Nikkei | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nikkei share average: Japan's Nikkei share average took a sharp downturn on Monday, slipping below the key 40,000 mark as investors seized the opportunity to lock in profits on the first day of the country's fiscal year.

The Nikkei fell 1.5 per cent to 39,765.22 by the midday break after initially opening 0.7 per cent higher. The broader Topix also experienced a decline, down 1.88 per cent at 2,716.47.

Advertisement

"Institutional investors typically sell stocks to book profits on the first day of the financial year," explained Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

Despite the recent downturn, the Nikkei has seen a remarkable 19 per cent increase in 2024, hitting record highs above the 40,000 mark in March following a steady 54 per cent rise since early 2023.

Advertisement

Chip-related stocks like Tokyo Electron and Advantest bore the brunt of the decline, losing 3.34 per cent and 4.14 per cent, respectively, making them the top losers on the Nikkei. Automotive giant Toyota Motor also saw a notable decline of 4.22 per cent.

Meanwhile, a closely monitored Bank of Japan (BOJ) survey indicated that business sentiment among major Japanese non-manufacturers had reached its highest level in over three decades in the first quarter.

Advertisement

However, despite this positive sentiment, big firms anticipate only a 4.0 per cent increase in capital expenditure for the fiscal year starting in April, falling short of median forecasts predicting a 9.2 per cent rise. Furthermore, both big manufacturers and non-manufacturers anticipate worsening conditions three months ahead, according to the survey.

Strategists noted that the BOJ survey's results did not significantly impact the market, as they aligned with expectations.

Advertisement

The currency market remained stable, offering minimal direction to local equities, remarked Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities. The Yen reached a 34-year low against the Dollar of 151.975 on Wednesday before settling at 151.345 per Dollar.

In terms of individual stocks, heavy machinery manufacturers saw significant declines, with Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries each falling over 6 per cent, emerging as the worst performers on the Nikkei.

Advertisement

Contrarily, calculator maker Casio Computer experienced a notable increase of 5.13 per cent, becoming the top performer on the Nikkei, followed by watchmaker Citizen Watch, which rose by 4.75 per cent.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 09:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Four people have lost their lives and over 100 others are injured in the cyclone incident, said Jalpaiguri SP

Weather in Assam, WB

a minute ago
pappu yadav join congress

Pappu Yadav Adamant

3 minutes ago
EAM Jaishankar on Katchatheevu Issue

Jaishankar on Katchatheev

5 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex high

6 minutes ago
JEE Mains admit card 2024 out

JEE Main admit card out

8 minutes ago
Education News

IISER Admissions 2024

10 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Fans on Dhoni's comeback

10 minutes ago
Chinese Yuan

Yuan weakens

12 minutes ago
Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171 poster

Thalaivar 171 Title

16 minutes ago
Bank of Japan

Japan's service sector

16 minutes ago
Semiconductor chip

China condemns US

19 minutes ago
Education News

VITEEE registration

21 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

21 minutes ago
Government stake sale collection

Government in FY24

23 minutes ago
'Double Standards Unmasked': PM Modi Targets DMK After Attacking Congress Over Katchatheevu Issue

PM Modi Slams DMK

24 minutes ago
Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa

Kolar Remains Painpoint

26 minutes ago
Xiaomi EV

Xiaomi EV

34 minutes ago
Nikkei

Nikkei

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 13 hours ago

  3. Cream Roll Craving! Childhood Treat Gets Sweet Makeover

    India News14 hours ago

  4. FM Nirmala Sitharaman Declares Property Worth Rs 2.53 Crore

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Which are the Top-5 Fastest balls in IPL history? Where do Mayank rank?

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo