Nikkei share average: Japan's Nikkei share average plummeted nearly 2 per cent to a three-week low on Friday, registering its most dismal performance since December 2022, as tech stocks suffered a setback following Wall Street's lead.

Investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of a pivotal monthly US jobs report scheduled for later in the day. Uncertainty loomed over the timing of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, adding to market jitters throughout the week.

The Nikkei endured a significant decline of 1.96 per cent, or 781 points, closing at 38,992.08. This slump resulted in a weekly loss of 3.41 per cent, marking a second consecutive week of downward movement for the benchmark index, which had surged to an all-time high of 41,087.75 on March 22.

Kazuo Kamitani, an equities strategist at Nomura Securities, attributed the Nikkei's downturn primarily to technical factors. He highlighted the downward turn of the 25-day moving average on Friday, suggesting potential further declines in the index.

"The 25-day moving average has a mysterious gravitational pull, and is very much in focus for the market," Kamitani noted, anticipating possible volatility in stock market movements throughout the upcoming week.

The chip sector bore the brunt of the market decline, with Tokyo Electron plummeting 5.6 per cent, shedding 217 points from the Nikkei. Advantest followed suit with a decline of 4.85 per cent, wiping out an additional 81 points.

Other notable losers included SoftBank Group, a startup investor, which experienced a 2.77 per cent slide, and Fast Retailing, the operator of Uniqlo chain stores, which witnessed a 2.26 per cent drop.

Among the Nikkei's 225 components, 159 recorded losses, while only 62 advanced, with four remaining flat.

The broader Topix index also suffered, losing 1.08 per cent. The growth shares sub-index .TOPXG experienced a more pronounced decline of 1.49 per cent, compared to a 0.68 per cent decrease in value stocks .TOPXV.

Norihiro Yamaguchi, senior Japan economist at Oxford Economics, pointed to seasonality as another contributing factor to the weakness in equities. "It is the very beginning of the new fiscal year, and earnings season is approaching soon," Yamaguchi explained, indicating that investors are adopting a cautious stance in anticipation of upcoming corporate earnings reports.

(With Reuters inputs.)