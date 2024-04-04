×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

Japan's Nikkei surges after profit-taking in new fiscal year

Nikkei surged by as much as 2% during the session, ultimately concluding the morning session with a gain of 1.65% at 40,101.82.

Reported by: Business Desk
Nikkei share average
Nikkei share average | Image:Shutterstock
Nikkei share average: Japan's Nikkei share average experienced a significant rise on Thursday as investors seized the opportunity to buy stocks following a period of heavy profit-taking earlier this week at the onset of the new financial year.

The Nikkei surged by as much as 2 per cent during the session, ultimately concluding the morning session with a gain of 1.65 per cent at 40,101.82.

Simultaneously, the broader Topix also saw an increase of 1.46 per cent, reaching 2,746.14.

Naoki Fujiwara, senior fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management, said, "Investors scooped up stocks on dips as a series of sell-offs related to profit-booking is over. Their positive view on the Japanese stock market has not changed, so it was natural that there was buying on dips."

Leading the gains were technology stocks, with chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron rising by 1.54 per cent. Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group climbed by 2.04 per cent, while robot maker Fanuc surged by 4.09 per cent.

The Nikkei index had experienced a 4.6 per cent decline from its record-high reached on March 22 to the previous session's low.

During March, the index achieved successive record highs, surpassing levels last seen in 1989 during Japan's bubble economy on February 22.

Ryotaro Sawada, senior analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory, noted that while there was a similar sell-off around this time in April 2023, it was not as drastic as witnessed this year.

Among individual stocks, Kao saw a significant jump of 5.22 per cent after Hong Kong-based activist investor Oasis Management announced plans to initiate a campaign against the cosmetics firm, aiming to redefine its brand portfolio and enhance marketing strategies.

Itochu continued its rally for a second consecutive session, rising by 1.69 per cent after the trading firm disclosed on Wednesday its aim to boost profits to a record 880 billion yen from an estimated 800 billion yen in the previous fiscal year.

In the preceding session, Itochu, in which Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holds a minority stake, surged by 6.4 per cent.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published April 4th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

