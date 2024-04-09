×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 09:11 IST

Japan's Nikkei surges as chip sector leads, weak Yen boosts sentiment

The Nikkei climbed 0.49% to reach 39,540.76 by the midday break, while the broader Topix also saw an uptick of 0.33 per cent to 2,737.44.

Reported by: Business Desk
Nikkei hits 40K
Nikkei | Image:Shutterstock
Nikkei share average: Japan's Nikkei share average surged on Tuesday, driven by gains in chip-related stocks, while the softer yen provided support to market sentiment, despite a lack of significant market-moving catalysts.

The Nikkei climbed 0.49 per cent to reach 39,540.76 by the midday break, while the broader Topix also saw an uptick of 0.33 per cent to 2,737.44.

Jun Morita, General Manager of the Research Department at Chibagin Asset Management, commented on the day's market dynamics, noting, "The market didn't find moving catalysts today but sentiment was lifted by the index's rise on Monday after its sharp declines on Friday." The Nikkei had seen a 0.9 per cent surge on Monday, rebounding from a significant 1.96 per cent decline experienced almost a month ago.

Morita highlighted the supportive role played by the yen's weakness, stating, "And the market was also underpinned by the yen's weakness." The Japanese yen JPY= weakened marginally against the dollar, standing at 151.84 per dollar, as investors anticipate global rate cuts, creating a contrast with Japan's near-zero interest rates.

A weaker yen is advantageous for Japanese firms, as it enhances the value of overseas profits when repatriated to Japan.

In the chip sector, Tokyo Electron surged by 2.81 per cent, while chip-testing equipment maker Advantest gained 0.54 per cent. Shin-Etsu Chemical saw a significant jump of 3.39 per cent, following reports of its plans to invest approximately 83 billion yen ($546 million) in constructing a microchip materials plant in Japan by 2026, marking its first domestic manufacturing facility in 56 years.

Furthermore, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, holding stakes in Japanese trading firms, has reportedly enlisted Bank of America and Mizuho to oversee a yen-denominated bond sale, according to IFR reports on Tuesday.

Among other notable moves, Mitsubishi Corp rose by 1.22 per cent, Mitsui & Co gained 1.69 per cent, while Itochu remained relatively unchanged.

Within the Nikkei's components, 118 stocks witnessed gains, while 100 declined, with seven remaining flat.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published April 9th, 2024 at 09:11 IST

