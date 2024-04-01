×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 11:18 IST

Japanese government bond yields rise ahead of auction, BOJ purchase operation

The 10-year JGB yield climbed to a little over a one-week high of 0.745% before an upcoming bond auction on Tuesday.

Reported by: Business Desk
JGB Yields
JGB Yields | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

JGB yields rise: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields saw an uptick on Monday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of a key bond auction and the Bank of Japan's initial bond purchase operation for the new fiscal year.

The 10-year JGB yield climbed to a little over a one-week high of 0.745 per cent before an upcoming bond auction on Tuesday, marking a 1.5 basis point increase to 0.740 per cent.

Advertisement

Market attention is focused on the BOJ's first bond purchase of the fiscal year scheduled for Wednesday, with investors closely monitoring any adjustments to the offer amount. 

Analysts anticipate gradual adjustments by the central bank towards the lower end of its offer range for this period, potentially signalling a future reduction in monthly purchases.

Advertisement

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda affirmed the bank's intention to eventually scale back bond purchases, reflecting a shift in policy direction amid concerns over market liquidity and function.

The BOJ's outright purchase of JGBs for the previous fiscal year amounted to 87.5809 trillion yen, down from the record high of 135.989 trillion yen in the preceding year. 

Advertisement

Despite this, total purchases for March remained relatively stable at around six trillion yen, indicating a continued major presence in the bond market.

Yields for the 20-year and 30-year JGBs also saw increases, reaching two-week highs, while the five-year yield witnessed a slight uptick.

Advertisement

Overall, the market remains cautious amidst evolving monetary policy dynamics and the ongoing impact of the BOJ's bond purchasing activities.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 11:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Leopard Enters Delhi's Wazirabad, Attacks Resident; Several Injured

Leopard in Burari

a few seconds ago
Dollar

Dollar steady

a minute ago
PLI scheme investments India

PLI schemes

3 minutes ago
Adani Ports

Adani Ports cargo volume

3 minutes ago
AT&T

AT&T dark web data leak

4 minutes ago
Joe Biden and Fumio Kishida

Japan, US collab for AI

9 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

RBI stands tall among

16 minutes ago
Akash Dasnayak

Who Is Akash Dasnayak?

16 minutes ago
European Parliament

Japan, EU cooperation

19 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant fined RS 12 lakh

22 minutes ago
Rakuten

Rakuten Group

23 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma

63-year-old IPL fan died

25 minutes ago
JGB Yields

Japanese government bonds

25 minutes ago
Man’s Mathematical Way Of Comparing Food Prices Left People Laughing

Viral Price Comparison

26 minutes ago
FPI investments

FPIs

32 minutes ago
ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard

35 minutes ago
Birkin bag maker Hermes

Hermès lawsuit attacks lu

37 minutes ago
Army Porter Killed in Mine Blast in J&K's Rajouri

J&K: Army Opens Fire

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World12 hours ago

  2. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  3. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News14 hours ago

  4. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 15 hours ago

  5. Cream Roll Craving! Childhood Treat Gets Sweet Makeover

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo