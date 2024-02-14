Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

Japan’s Nikkei falls from 34-year high following Wall Street's sell-off

On Tuesday, the index climbed to 38,010, nearing the record intraday high of 38,957.44 set in December 1989.

Business Desk
Nikkei
Nikkei | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Japan’s Nikkei slips: Japan's Nikkei share average retreated from a 34-year high on Wednesday, influenced by sharp declines on Wall Street overnight. Despite this, a weaker yen and strong investor demand are expected to propel the benchmark back towards fresh peaks in the near future.

On Tuesday, the index climbed to 38,010, nearing the record intraday high of 38,957.44 set in December 1989. It closed at its highest level since January 1990, marking a 12.5 per cent increase year-to-date. 

Advertisement

However, by the midday break on Wednesday, the Nikkei .N225 was down 0.84 per cent at 37,646.95, with the broader Topix slipping 1.43 per cent to 2,574.55.

The decline followed notable tumbles in Wall Street's main indexes overnight, triggered by a higher-than-expected consumer inflation reading which shifted market expectations regarding imminent interest rate cuts, consequently driving US Treasury yields higher.

Advertisement

Ikuo Mitsui, a fund manager at Aizawa Securities, commented, "The Nikkei needed to take a pause to slow down its pace today after it outperformed market expectations to rise so sharply." 

Nevertheless, there remains considerable demand from investors who had previously reduced their exposure to Japanese stocks, particularly targeting large and liquid stocks.

Advertisement

A weaker yen is anticipated to be a positive factor for the Nikkei, with the yen dropping to 150 against the dollar overnight for the first time since November 17. 

Notably, technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T fell 3.14 per cent, emerging as the biggest drag on the Nikkei, following a 14 per cent slump in shares of British chip designer Arm Holdings.

Advertisement

In addition, staffing agency and publisher Recruit Holdings lost 2.7 per cent, and air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries fell 2.4 per cent.

Conversely, chip-related shares saw gains, with Tokyo Electron and Advantest rising 0.83 per cent and 1.58 per cent, respectively. 

Advertisement

Uniqlo-brand clothing store operator Fast Retailing rose 1.32 per cent, providing major support to the Nikkei.

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

8 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

10 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

10 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

10 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

10 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

10 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

10 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

10 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

10 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

10 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

15 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

17 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

19 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

19 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

a day ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

a day ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Authorities Seal Rockline Mall Due to Non-Payment of Tax

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. Díaz leads Real Madrid to win over Leipzig

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Chalo March: Farmers Resume Stir On Day 2

    India News25 minutes ago

  4. West Bengal Governor's Convoy Hit by Car, Raj Bhavan suspects 'sabotage'

    India News30 minutes ago

  5. Airbnb expects strong Q1 revenue above analyst expectations

    Business News33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement