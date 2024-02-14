Advertisement

Japan’s Nikkei slips: Japan's Nikkei share average retreated from a 34-year high on Wednesday, influenced by sharp declines on Wall Street overnight. Despite this, a weaker yen and strong investor demand are expected to propel the benchmark back towards fresh peaks in the near future.

On Tuesday, the index climbed to 38,010, nearing the record intraday high of 38,957.44 set in December 1989. It closed at its highest level since January 1990, marking a 12.5 per cent increase year-to-date.

However, by the midday break on Wednesday, the Nikkei .N225 was down 0.84 per cent at 37,646.95, with the broader Topix slipping 1.43 per cent to 2,574.55.

The decline followed notable tumbles in Wall Street's main indexes overnight, triggered by a higher-than-expected consumer inflation reading which shifted market expectations regarding imminent interest rate cuts, consequently driving US Treasury yields higher.

Ikuo Mitsui, a fund manager at Aizawa Securities, commented, "The Nikkei needed to take a pause to slow down its pace today after it outperformed market expectations to rise so sharply."

Nevertheless, there remains considerable demand from investors who had previously reduced their exposure to Japanese stocks, particularly targeting large and liquid stocks.

A weaker yen is anticipated to be a positive factor for the Nikkei, with the yen dropping to 150 against the dollar overnight for the first time since November 17.

Notably, technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T fell 3.14 per cent, emerging as the biggest drag on the Nikkei, following a 14 per cent slump in shares of British chip designer Arm Holdings.

In addition, staffing agency and publisher Recruit Holdings lost 2.7 per cent, and air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries fell 2.4 per cent.

Conversely, chip-related shares saw gains, with Tokyo Electron and Advantest rising 0.83 per cent and 1.58 per cent, respectively.

Uniqlo-brand clothing store operator Fast Retailing rose 1.32 per cent, providing major support to the Nikkei.