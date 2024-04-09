×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

Jefferies initiates coverage on 360 ONE, Nuvama with buy ratings

According to Jefferies leading players in the Indian Wealth Management (IWM) space are set to benefit from robust inflows and operational efficiencies.

Jefferies
Jefferies
Global investment banking firm Jefferies has initiated coverage on two prominent wealth management firms, 360 ONE and Nuvama, with Buy ratings. The report highlights the potential growth opportunities within India's wealth management sector, driven by the country's economic growth and the increasing financialization of savings, particularly in capital markets.

According to Jefferies' analysis, leading players in the Indian Wealth Management (IWM) space are set to benefit from robust inflows and operational efficiencies, potentially delivering a profit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20-22 per cent over the forecasted period from FY24 to FY27. The report stresses on the rise in the share of trail fees, which is expected to enhance earnings visibility and support valuation re-rating.

One of the key findings of the report is the projected doubling of active Assets Under Management (AUM) by IWMs from FY24 to FY27. Institutional platforms, including banks and global players, currently manage approximately 50 per cent of the total financial assets owned by India's high net-worth individuals (HNIs). However, IWMs are gaining traction, particularly in the ultra-HNI segment, where they are capturing market share from global players.

Furthermore, the report reflects the industry shift towards a full trail fee model, which has improved long-term revenue visibility. Operational efficiencies are expected to compensate for fee compression, with rising client and Relationship Manager (RM) vintage driving down cost-to-income ratios.

Here’s why Jefferies is bullish on 360 One and Nuvama

360 ONE

Identified as the dominant player in the ultra-HNI segment, 360 ONE is expected to witness robust growth driven by network expansion and increasing client vintage. Jefferies forecasts a CAGR of around 25 per cent in active AUM for the wealth business and approximately 20 per cent for the Asset Management Company (AMC) segment over the forecasted period. The brokerage firm values 360 ONE using a Dividend Discount Model (DDM) and assigns a price target of Rs 900, implying a significant upside potential.

Nuvama

A diversified platform with a growing wealth franchise, Nuvama is expected to experience substantial growth in both Assets Under Management (AUM) and Profit Before Tax (PBT) over the forecasted period. Despite a high base in Investment Banking (IB), Nuvama is projected to achieve a CAGR of 22 per cent in AUM and 20 per cent in PBT. Jefferies values Nuvama using a DDM approach and sets a price target of Rs 6,000, reflecting a favourable outlook for the stock.

Jefferies' bullish stance on both companies is underpinned by their strong growth prospects, although it warns of potential risks stemming from market cyclicality, increased competition, and regulatory challenges.
 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

Whatsapp logo