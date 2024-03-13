Advertisement

JG Chemicals IPO listing: Kolkata-based JG Chemicals Limited, a prominent zinc oxide manufacturer, was listed on the exchanges at a dismal rate of Rs 209 apiece, 5.42 per cent lower than its issue price of Rs 221 apiece.

JG Chemicals IPO, a book-built issue of Rs 251.19 crore, comprised a fresh issue of 0.75 crore shares amounting to Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale of 0.39 crore shares totalling Rs 86.19 crore.

Advertisement

The IPO bidding commenced on March 5, 2024, and concluded on March 7, 2024. Subsequently, the allotment process concluded on Monday, March 11, 2024.

The IPO was priced in the range of Rs 210 to Rs 221 per share, with a minimum lot size for an application set at 67 shares. Retail investors were required to invest a minimum amount of Rs 14,807, while the minimum lot size investments for non-institutional investors (NII) and anchor investors were 14 lots (938 shares) and 68 lots (4,556 shares) respectively.

Advertisement

Centrum Capital Limited, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, and Keynote Financial Services Ltd acted as the book-running lead managers for the JG Chemicals IPO. Additionally, Kfin Technologies Limited served as the registrar for the issue.

The IPO offered a total of 11,366,064 shares, with allocations reserved for various categories of investors. Notably, 20 per cent was allocated to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent to Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), 35 per cent to Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), and 30 per cent to Anchor investors.

Advertisement

Established in 1975, JG Chemicals Limited specialises in zinc oxide manufacturing using the French process. With over 80 grades of zinc oxide, the company caters to diverse industrial applications such as ceramics, paints, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and more. JG Chemicals operates three manufacturing facilities in Kolkata, West Bengal, and Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh, all of which are certified for quality and environmental standards.



For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, and the financial years 2023, 2022, and 2021, the company recorded operating incomes of Rs 4,863.22 million, Rs 7,845.76 million, Rs 6,128.30 million, and Rs 4,352.98 million respectively.

The IPO's net proceeds are intended to be utilised for various objectives, including investment in material subsidiary, funding long-term working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

