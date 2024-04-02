Advertisement

JGB yield analysis: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields displayed a mixed trend on Tuesday, with solid sales observed at an auction for 10-year bonds, amidst cautious sentiment preceding the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) first bond-buying operation of the fiscal year.

The bid-to-cover ratio at the auction, a metric gauging demand, stood at 3.80, compared to 3.24 recorded last month. A higher ratio indicates increased demand. Investors responded positively to the auction results, interpreting the reduced issuance of 10-year JGBs per month as an improvement in market supply and demand dynamics, according to Ryutaro Kimura, a fixed income strategist at AXA Investment Managers. Additionally, some traders were observed covering short positions.

Following the auction outcome, the 10-year JGB yield fell to as low as 0.720 per cent and was last seen 1.5 basis points lower at 0.725 per cent.

Attention is now focused on the BOJ's bond-buying operation scheduled for Wednesday. Market participants await clarity on whether the central bank will decrease its bond purchase amount following the cessation of negative interest rates and yield curve control last month. Although the BOJ stated its intention to maintain bond purchases at a similar level as before, it reduced the upper limit of its purchase offer range for the April-June period across various maturities.

A potential reduction in bond purchases on Wednesday could exert upward pressure on the yield curve, shortening the timeframe for anticipated quantitative tightening, as noted by AXA Investment Managers' Kimura.

The BOJ's extensive bond-buying efforts have resulted in its ownership of more than half of the market, impacting liquidity and market functioning. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has indicated the eventual scaling back of bond purchases.

In terms of specific yields, the 20-year JGB yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 1.535 per cent, while the 30-year JGB yield increased by 1.5 basis points to 1.845 per cent, both hovering around two-week highs. The two-year JGB yield remained unchanged at 0.190 per cent, while the five-year yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 0.370 per cent.

(With Reuters inputs.)