Advertisement

JK Lakshmi Cement analysis: JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) is on a major expansion journey, aiming to amplify its grinding capacity from the current 14 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 30mtpa by fiscal year 2030 (FY30), analysts noted.

The company's expansion drive follows the announcement of its third quarter fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24) earnings, where it unveiled plans for extensive growth across various regions of India.

Advertisement

The expansion strategy entails a mix of brownfield and greenfield projects, with a focus on the eastern and central regions of the country, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal pointed out in its note. Notably, JKLC disclosed an acquisition initiative in the north-eastern market as part of its efforts to bolster its market presence.

The company's expansion blueprint includes a phased increase of 4.6mtpa, encompassing brownfield clinker/cement expansion at Durg, Chhattisgarh, and greenfield split-location grinding units in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh; Madhubani, Bihar; and Patratu, Jharkhand.

Advertisement

Additionally, JKLC is venturing into the north-east markets by establishing clinker/grinding capacities in Assam. The initiative involves acquiring an 85 per cent stake in Agrani Cement, with limestone reserves of approximately 335 million metric tonnes.

The company's expansion endeavours are further supported by the acquisition of limestone blocks in Nagaur, Central Rajasthan, and Kutch, Gujarat.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, infrastructure enhancements are also underway, including the construction of a railway siding at the Durg, Chhattisgarh plant. Despite delays in the conveyor belt project, the company remains committed to completing Phase-I of its expansion by September 2024 and Phase-II by March 2026, the brokerage firm noted.

Financially, JKLC anticipates a robust growth trajectory, with a projected 20 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) over the period spanning fiscal year 2023 (FY23) to fiscal year 2026 (FY26).

Advertisement

The company expects to generate a cumulative operating cash flow of Rs 3,200 crore and incur capital expenditures of Rs 3,500 crore between financial year 2024 (FY24) and financial year 2026 (FY26).

However, the consolidated net debt is forecasted to rise to Rs 2,000 crore by FY26, compared to Rs 1,000 crore in FY23, the Mumbai-based brokerage said.

Advertisement

Considering these factors, Motilal Oswal analysts reiterated a ‘buy’ rating, with a target price of Rs 1,030 per share.

Moreover, JKLC remains focused on operational efficiency and sustainability initiatives. The company aims to increase its renewable energy share to approximately 80 per cent by FY30, supported by solar power projects and alternative fuel utilisation.

Advertisement

JK Lakshmi Cement's aggressive expansion plans, coupled with its strategic investments and operational initiatives, position it favourably for sustained growth and market relevance in the cement industry.

As of 10:09 am, shares of the cement manufacturer were trading 0.54 per cent higher at Rs 897.65 per share.