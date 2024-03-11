×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 09:52 IST

JM Financial stocks plunge as SEBI bars company from lead manager role

Last week, JM Financial’s subsidiary, JM Financial Products, was barred by the Reserve Bank of India from extending loans against shares and debentures.

Reported by: Tanmay Tiwary
JM Financial stocks fall
JM Financial stocks fall | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
JM Financial stock plummets: Shares of JM Financial dropped as much as 9.82 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 79.30 per share on Monday, after the market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred the firm from taking any new mandate for acting as a lead manager for any public issue of debt securities.

In an exchange filing, the company said, "Securities and Exchange Board of India (the “SEBI”) has issued an Interim Ex Parte Order (the “Order”) on March 7, 2024 barring the Company from taking any new mandate for acting as a lead manager for any public issue of debt securities.”

The order added that the company can continue to act as a lead manager for public issue of debt securities with respect to the existing mandates for a period of 60 days from the date of the said order.

Last week, JM Financial’s subsidiary, JM Financial Products, was barred by the Reserve Bank of India from extending loans against shares and debentures following which its shares dropped as much as 19 per cent.

The RBI's action restricted JM Financial Products from offering loans against initial public offerings (IPOs) and subscription to debentures. However, the company was permitted to manage existing loan accounts through regular collection and recovery procedures.

Notably, the stocks have plunged almost 18 per cent in the last five trading sessions.

As of 9:48 am, shares of JM Financial were trading 7.62 per cent lower at Rs 81.24 per share.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 09:52 IST

