×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

JM Financial reaffirms 'BUY' on Aditya Birla Capital after merger approval, stock surges 6%

According to Kumar Mangalam Birla, the amalgamation will fortify the group's financial services business, positioning it as a core growth engine.

Reported by: Business Desk
Aditya Birla Capital merger
Aditya Birla Capital merger | Image:Aditya Birla Capital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Aditya Birla Capital merger: The shares of Aditya Birla Capital surged 5.81 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 190.3 apiece on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 12, after the company yesterday announced the approval of the merger of Aditya Birla Finance Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary, with itself. This strategic move aims to create a large, unified operating NBFC, subject to regulatory approvals.

Upon the scheme's effectiveness, Vishakha Mulye is set to assume the role of MD and CEO, while Rakesh Singh will become the Executive Director and CEO (NBFC) of the amalgamated company. This initiative marks a significant transformation for Aditya Birla Capital, transitioning from a holding company to an operating non-banking finance company (NBFC), leading to enhanced financial strength and flexibility.

Advertisement

According to Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, the amalgamation will fortify the group's financial services business, positioning it as a core growth engine. "The proposed amalgamation will create a strong capital base for Aditya Birla Capital to grow its business and participate in India’s growth story, successfully fulfilling its commitment to empower the financial aspirations of millions of Indians,” Birla said.

CEO Vishakha Mulye expressed optimism about the proposed merger, highlighting its potential to serve customers better, optimise capital utilisation, and create long-term value for stakeholders. She reiterated the company's commitment to driving quality and profitable growth through a data-driven approach.

Advertisement

Brokerage firm JM Financial reaffirmed ‘BUY’ rating on Aditya Birla Capital. The study highlighted several key positives, including simplified operations, elimination of the Holdco discount, and enhanced capital adequacy by approximately 150 basis points, postponing the need for growth capital.

JM Financial's analysis underscored the rationale behind the merger, emphasising compliance with regulatory requirements, organizational simplification, and business consolidation to unlock operational synergies.

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 11:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

2 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

12 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

15 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

15 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RK Swamy jumps nearly 14% following initial drop

    Business News12 minutes ago

  2. Neeta Lulla Reflects On Her Journey: 40 Years Has Not Been A Cakewalk

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Aditya Birla Capital surges 6% on merger announcement

    Business News19 minutes ago

  4. BREAKING | Manohar Lal Khattar Likely to Resign as Haryana CM

    Politics News19 minutes ago

  5. What is Apple’s VendorUI and why is it distributing it to factories?

    Tech 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo