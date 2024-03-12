Advertisement

Aditya Birla Capital merger: The shares of Aditya Birla Capital surged 5.81 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 190.3 apiece on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 12, after the company yesterday announced the approval of the merger of Aditya Birla Finance Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary, with itself. This strategic move aims to create a large, unified operating NBFC, subject to regulatory approvals.

Upon the scheme's effectiveness, Vishakha Mulye is set to assume the role of MD and CEO, while Rakesh Singh will become the Executive Director and CEO (NBFC) of the amalgamated company. This initiative marks a significant transformation for Aditya Birla Capital, transitioning from a holding company to an operating non-banking finance company (NBFC), leading to enhanced financial strength and flexibility.

Advertisement

According to Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, the amalgamation will fortify the group's financial services business, positioning it as a core growth engine. "The proposed amalgamation will create a strong capital base for Aditya Birla Capital to grow its business and participate in India’s growth story, successfully fulfilling its commitment to empower the financial aspirations of millions of Indians,” Birla said.

CEO Vishakha Mulye expressed optimism about the proposed merger, highlighting its potential to serve customers better, optimise capital utilisation, and create long-term value for stakeholders. She reiterated the company's commitment to driving quality and profitable growth through a data-driven approach.

Advertisement

Brokerage firm JM Financial reaffirmed ‘BUY’ rating on Aditya Birla Capital. The study highlighted several key positives, including simplified operations, elimination of the Holdco discount, and enhanced capital adequacy by approximately 150 basis points, postponing the need for growth capital.

JM Financial's analysis underscored the rationale behind the merger, emphasising compliance with regulatory requirements, organizational simplification, and business consolidation to unlock operational synergies.