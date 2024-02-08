Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

JPMorgan achieves record annual profit, forecasts strong interest income for 2024

For the full year, JPMorgan expects net interest income (NII) to reach $90 billion, surpassing estimates of $86.2 billion.

Business Desk
JP Morgan
JP Morgan | Image:JP Morgan
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

JPMorgan Chase financial performance: JPMorgan Chase has reported its highest-ever annual profit and anticipates higher-than-expected interest income for 2024, even as the quarterly profit experiences a decline. 

The largest US lender attributed its robust performance to the acquisition of the failed First Republic Bank in May, which injected billions of dollars in loans, boosting net interest income (NII), the difference between earnings from loans and deposit payouts.

Advertisement

For the full year, JPMorgan expects net interest income (NII) to reach $90 billion, surpassing estimates of $86.2 billion. 

In the fourth quarter, NII reached a record $24.2 billion, marking a 19 per cent increase. Although shares initially hit record highs, they corrected during trading hours, ultimately remaining flat.

Advertisement

CEO Jamie Dimon expressed confidence in the resilience of the US economy, noting steady consumer spending. However, he cautioned about the potential persistence of inflation and the likelihood of higher interest rates for an extended period.

Despite a dip in quarterly profit, analysts praised the results, highlighting the bank's focus on building reserves, maintaining a strong balance sheet, and exercising caution in a constructive manner.

Advertisement

JPMorgan's investment banking unit reported a "robust" pipeline due to a more dovish interest rate environment. 

While global M&A activity experienced a decade-low in 2023, signs of recovery emerged in the fourth quarter, with industry-wide deal volumes rising 19 per cent. 

Advertisement

Investment banking fees in the quarter climbed 13 per cent, driven by robust equity and debt underwriting, while fixed income markets revenue increased by 8 per cent.

For the fourth quarter, JPMorgan reported a profit of $9.31 billion, or $3.04 per share, compared to $11.01 billion, or $3.57 per share, a year earlier. 

Advertisement

The bank's annual earnings reached a record $49.6 billion, with a 12 per cent rise in revenue to $38.57 billion.

The quarterly profit was impacted by a nearly $3 billion charge to replenish the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's deposit insurance fund, a requirement following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last year. Despite the regulatory challenges, JPMorgan remains optimistic, suggesting another solid quarter and its ability to absorb expected charges.

Advertisement

JPMorgan highlighted the flatness in average deposits compared to the previous quarter, citing a trend of depositors seeking higher-yielding alternatives like money market funds. 

The bank remains cautious but positive about the US consumer financial landscape, noting normalised consumer credit metrics across its portfolio.

Advertisement

The Chief Financial Officer, Jeremy Barnum, reiterated concerns about draft regulations on capital, suggesting that such measures could impede economic growth. While not ruling out potential litigation against regulators, he acknowledged it as a serious consideration, stressing upon the gravity of the situation. 

This echoes previous statements by CEO Jamie Dimon, who has criticised stricter capital rules proposed by US regulators. 

Advertisement

Federal Reserve officials are currently evaluating possible adjustments to the proposed Basel III endgame regulations.

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement