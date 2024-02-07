English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

JSW Infra Q3 profit more than doubles driven by cargo volumes

JSW Infrastructure's revenue from operations rose 18 per cent to Rs 940 crore in the December quarter.

Business Desk
JSW Infrastructure
JSW Infrastructure | Image:JSW Group
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

JSW Infrastructure, the country’s second-largest private port operator, has reported an outstanding more-than-two-fold increase in its third-quarter profit hitting Rs 251 crore for the October-December period. This substantial growth, compared to Rs 115 crore a year ago.

Port operators, including JSW Infrastructure, have witnessed positive impact of increased cargo movement, both in and out of the country during the quarter. The heightened activity is attributed to buoyant commercial engagement and festive-period demand.

Advertisement

JSW Infrastructure's revenue from operations rose 18 per cent to Rs 940 crore in the December quarter. The company's strategic move to pass on higher transit costs to customers through tariff hikes also contributed to the improved financial performance. Global freight rates rebounded by 7 per cent sequentially in November following a slump in October, according to brokerage firm Jefferies.

The company's cargo volumes handled during the quarter registered a 17 per cent increase, reaching 28.10 million tons. The growth was facilitated by higher capacity utilization at its iron ore and coal terminals located in Paradip and Mangalore. JSW Infrastructure has expanded its cargo handling capacity to 170 million tons per annum (MTPA) with the addition of new ports and facilities, surpassing half of its 2030 target of 300 MTPA.

Advertisement

Analysts, such as those at Kotak Securities, anticipate "healthy" returns on investments made by JSW Infrastructure in ports and logistics. The company is strategically positioning itself to compete with larger rival Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, which also posted a substantial profit increase in the third quarter.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 16:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement