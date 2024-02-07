Advertisement

JSW Infrastructure, the country’s second-largest private port operator, has reported an outstanding more-than-two-fold increase in its third-quarter profit hitting Rs 251 crore for the October-December period. This substantial growth, compared to Rs 115 crore a year ago.

Port operators, including JSW Infrastructure, have witnessed positive impact of increased cargo movement, both in and out of the country during the quarter. The heightened activity is attributed to buoyant commercial engagement and festive-period demand.

JSW Infrastructure's revenue from operations rose 18 per cent to Rs 940 crore in the December quarter. The company's strategic move to pass on higher transit costs to customers through tariff hikes also contributed to the improved financial performance. Global freight rates rebounded by 7 per cent sequentially in November following a slump in October, according to brokerage firm Jefferies.

The company's cargo volumes handled during the quarter registered a 17 per cent increase, reaching 28.10 million tons. The growth was facilitated by higher capacity utilization at its iron ore and coal terminals located in Paradip and Mangalore. JSW Infrastructure has expanded its cargo handling capacity to 170 million tons per annum (MTPA) with the addition of new ports and facilities, surpassing half of its 2030 target of 300 MTPA.

Analysts, such as those at Kotak Securities, anticipate "healthy" returns on investments made by JSW Infrastructure in ports and logistics. The company is strategically positioning itself to compete with larger rival Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, which also posted a substantial profit increase in the third quarter.

(With Reuters inputs)