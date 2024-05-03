Advertisement

JSW Infra Q4 earnings: JSW Infrastructure, the second-largest private port operator in the country by market capitalisation, announced a notable near 10 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, propelled by heightened cargo volumes.

The company, a subsidiary of the diversified JSW Group, disclosed that its consolidated net profit surged to Rs 330 crore for the quarter, marking an upturn from Rs 300 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

JSW Infrastructure attributed this growth to enhanced capacity utilisation at its Paradip and Mangalore coal terminals, resulting in a 9 per cent uptick in cargo volumes, which totalled 29.3 million tonnes during the January-March period. The company operates a network of 10 ports and terminals along the Indian coastline.

This surge in cargo activity contributed to a robust 20 per cent increase in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 1,096 crore. However, total expenses saw a 15.5 per cent rise, primarily driven by escalated operational costs.

Advertisement

Port operators, including JSW's larger counterpart Adani Ports, have been experiencing favorable conditions amid buoyant commercial activity and robust domestic consumption, sustaining the movement of cargo to and from the country.

Adani Ports recently reported an impressive 76 per cent surge in fourth-quarter profit, underpinned by record cargo traffic at its ports and terminals.

Advertisement

Following the release of the results, JSW Infrastructure's shares initially climbed by as much as 2.6 per cent, before retracing to trade flat as of 3:15 pm.

Year-to-date, the company's stock has witnessed a gain of approximately 24 per cent, while Adani Ports has surged by about 29 per cent, emerging as the top performer among the seven listed Adani group companies.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)