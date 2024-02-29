Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 12:00 IST

JSW Infrastructure gains after Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with buy

JSW Infra specialises in development and operation of seaports and terminals offering end-to-end logistic solutions to a diverse clientele.

JSW Infrastructure
JSW Infrastructure | Image:JSW Infrastructure
JSW Infrastructure shares: Shares of JSW Infrastructure rose as much as 4.09 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 256.85 after the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating for target price of Rs 300, indicating an upside of 22 per cent from its Wednesday's closing price of Rs 247.

JSW Infrastructure, a prominent subsidiary of billionaire Sajjan Jindal-backed JSW Group, continues to spearhead India's infrastructure sector with its stellar performance and strategic initiatives. As one of the leading private sector infrastructure companies in the country specialises in the development and operation of seaports, terminals, and related infrastructure, offering end-to-end logistic solutions to a diverse clientele, Motilal Oswal said.

The company, renowned for its operational excellence and commitment to innovation, operates nine port concessions across key locations in Odisha, Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Its operational capacity, which stood at an impressive 170 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) as of December 2023, reflects the company’s unwavering dedication to expanding its footprint and enhancing its service offerings.

A recent analysis by industry experts forecasts 19% volume compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for JSW Infra over the period spanning FY23 to FY26. This growth trajectory is expected to drive a remarkable 21 per cent CAGR in revenue and an even more impressive 25% CAGR in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), the Mumbai-based brokerage said.

Central to JSW Infra’s success is its strategic focus on key growth levers, including the cultivation of a higher share of third-party customers, the consistent delivery of cargo solutions to JSW Group entities, and an expanding portfolio marked by strategic acquisitions. Such initiatives not only solidify JSWINFRA's market dominance but also position the company as a formidable force in India's infrastructure landscape.

The recent foray into container cargo operations further underscores JSW Infra’s commitment to diversifying its cargo profile and ensuring sustainable growth. With a focus on leveraging its operational expertise and cutting-edge infrastructure, the company continues to set new benchmarks in the maritime infrastructure domain.

Furthermore, the company's mechanised cargo handling systems have enhanced turnaround times and resource efficiency, further solidifying its position as India's fastest-growing port-related infrastructure company, Motilal Oswal added.

As of 11:55 am, JSW Infra shares traded 3.14 per cent higher at Rs 254.50, outperforming the Sensex which was up 0.15 per cent.
 

Published February 29th, 2024 at 12:00 IST

