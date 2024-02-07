Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 12:23 IST

JSW Steel tops Q3 estimates, upbeat on Indian steel demand

JSW Steel attributed its robust performance to record dispatches to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), automotive, renewable energy, & packaging sectors.

Tanmay Tiwary
Steel
Steel | Image:Shutterstock
  • 3 min read
JSW Steel in focus: JSW Steel (JSTL) announced its financial results for the third quarter of FY24, showcasing resilient performance amidst a challenging economic backdrop. 

Consolidated revenue reached Rs 41,900 crore, marking a 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase, aligning with market estimates of Rs 41,100 crore, analysts noted. 

Image Credits: Unsplash

The average selling price (ASP) for the quarter stood at Rs 69,900 per tonne, reflecting a 2 per cent YoY rise and surpassing estimates by Rs 236 per tonne.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) surged by 58 per cent YoY to Rs 7,200 crore, outstripping analysts' projections by 9 per cent at Rs 6,600 crore. Notably, EBITDA per tonne stood at Rs 11,967, exceeding estimates by Rs 807 per tonne.

JSW Steel attributed its robust performance to record dispatches to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), automotive, renewable energy, and packaging sectors. 

Furthermore, enhanced operational efficiency from its overseas subsidiaries contributed positively. However, lower exports, reduced offtake during festive periods, and elevated input costs partially offset these gains.

The company reported a notable year-on-year increase in its net profit after tax (APAT), reaching Rs 2,300 crore, marking a 366 per cent rise and surpassing estimates by 9 per cent at Rs 2,100 crore. 

Notably, JSW Steel recognised an unrealised gain of Rs 135 crore from the dilution of interest in its joint venture, categorised as 'other income'.

Despite the favourable operational performance, JSW Steel noted an increase in net debt to Rs 79,200 crore in Q3FY24, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.64 times, up from 2.52 times in the previous quarter, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal highlighted in a note. Additionally, the debt-to-equity ratio rose to 1.02 times from 0.92 times.

JSW Steel anticipates a rise in coking coal costs by $20-25 per tonne for the fourth quarter of FY24. The company has maintained its production and sales targets for FY24 at 26.3 million tonnes and 25 million tonnes, respectively. 

Moreover, it has revised its capital expenditure (capex) for FY24 to Rs 18,000 crore, with approximately Rs 5,000 crore expected in Q4FY24.

Despite challenges posed by escalating input costs, JSW Steel remains optimistic about steel demand in India. The company has implemented price hikes at the onset of CY24 and may consider further increases in Q4FY24.

Motilal Oswal analysts said that while JSW Steel is trading at attractive valuations, reflecting its robust growth potential, the current stock price already factors in the positive outlook. Consequently, the brokerage firm maintains a ‘Neutral’ rating with a target price of Rs 910. 

However, as of 9:28 am, shares of JSW Steel were trading 0.63 per cent lower at Rs 811.30 per share.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

