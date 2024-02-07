Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 07:37 IST

Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 profit slumps amid increasing local competition

The company's revenue experienced a modest growth of 3.5 per cent, extending a seven-quarter trend of slowing growth.

Business Desk
Jubilant FoodWorks
Jubilant FoodWorks | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 results: Jubilant FoodWorks, the Indian franchisee of Domino's Pizza, unexpectedly reported a decline in third-quarter profit, citing subdued demand and increased competition from smaller pizza chains. The larger players in the pizza industry, including Domino's and Pizza Hut, have been impacted by tepid demand compared to the robust expansion seen by their smaller counterparts. Additionally, higher vegetable prices have exerted pressure on profit margins.

Jubilant Foodworks' Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) margin contracted to 20.9 per cent, down from 22 per cent in the previous year, primarily due to the rise in vegetable prices. The sale of pizzas witnessed limited growth during the men's Cricket World Cup, with most of India's matches coinciding with weekends when demand is typically high.

Advertisement

Despite the festive season, demand remained subdued as consumers opted for smaller brands in the face of a high inflation environment. The company's revenue experienced a modest growth of 3.5 per cent, extending a seven-quarter trend of slowing growth. Domino's like-for-like growth stayed negative for the fourth consecutive quarter at -2.9 per cent.

Jubilant Foodworks' consolidated net profit declined to Rs 65.71 crore ($7.9 million), marking the fifth consecutive quarterly fall and falling short of analysts' average estimates of Rs 90.26 crore, according to LSEG data. The company's shares, initially up 2.8 per cent before the release of the results, moderated gains to 0.9 per cent, ultimately trading up 1.8 per cent.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 16:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News27 minutes ago

  4. Tom Holland To Make Theatre Comeback With Revival Of Romeo And Juliet

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  5. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement