Advertisement

Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 results: Jubilant FoodWorks, the Indian franchisee of Domino's Pizza, unexpectedly reported a decline in third-quarter profit, citing subdued demand and increased competition from smaller pizza chains. The larger players in the pizza industry, including Domino's and Pizza Hut, have been impacted by tepid demand compared to the robust expansion seen by their smaller counterparts. Additionally, higher vegetable prices have exerted pressure on profit margins.

Jubilant Foodworks' Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) margin contracted to 20.9 per cent, down from 22 per cent in the previous year, primarily due to the rise in vegetable prices. The sale of pizzas witnessed limited growth during the men's Cricket World Cup, with most of India's matches coinciding with weekends when demand is typically high.

Advertisement

Despite the festive season, demand remained subdued as consumers opted for smaller brands in the face of a high inflation environment. The company's revenue experienced a modest growth of 3.5 per cent, extending a seven-quarter trend of slowing growth. Domino's like-for-like growth stayed negative for the fourth consecutive quarter at -2.9 per cent.

Jubilant Foodworks' consolidated net profit declined to Rs 65.71 crore ($7.9 million), marking the fifth consecutive quarterly fall and falling short of analysts' average estimates of Rs 90.26 crore, according to LSEG data. The company's shares, initially up 2.8 per cent before the release of the results, moderated gains to 0.9 per cent, ultimately trading up 1.8 per cent.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)