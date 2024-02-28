Advertisement

Juniper Hotels IPO: Juniper Hotels Limited, a luxury hotel development and ownership company, made a lacklustre debut on the exchanges today, February 28, 2024. The company's shares opened today at Rs 365 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of 1.4 per cent over the issue price of Rs 360 apiece. However, post-listing, the shares of Juniper Hotels jumped 11.52 per cent to an intraday of Rs 401.50 apiece on the NSE.

“This performance aligns with pre-listing expectations, which were tempered by muted investor enthusiasm and a lack of significant gray market premium (GMP). The saturated hospitality sector raises concerns about Juniper's ability to maintain its market share amidst fierce competition. While Juniper boasts a well-established presence, its recent financial performance has not been particularly strong, potentially deterring investors. Thus, considering all these factors, a cautious approach is crucial for investors,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Juniper Hotels IPO details

Juniper Hotels IPO, a book-built issue worth Rs 1,800.00 crores, consisted entirely of fresh issues of 5 crore shares. The bidding for the Juniper Hotels IPO commenced on February 21, 2024, and concluded on February 23, 2024. The allotment process was finalised on Monday, February 26, 2024.

Juniper Hotels set its IPO price band at Rs 342 to Rs 360 per share, with a minimum lot size of 40 shares. Retail investors were required to invest a minimum of Rs 14,400, while the minimum lot size for non-institutional investors (NII) and qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was 14 lots (560 shares) and 70 lots (2,800 shares) respectively.

The book-running lead managers for the Juniper Hotels IPO were Jm Financial Limited, Clsa India Private Limited, and ICICI Securities Limited, with Kfin Technologies Limited acting as the registrar for the issue.

Regarding IPO reservations, Juniper Hotels offered a total of 50,000,000 shares, with allocations of 30.00 per cent to QIBs, 15.00 per cent to NIIs, 10.00 per cent to RIIs, and 45.00 per cent to Anchor investors. Notably, 125,000 RIIs were guaranteed a minimum of 40 shares each, while 4,464 (sNII) and 8,928 (bNII) were ensured minimum allotments of 560 shares each.

About Juniper Hotels

Juniper Hotels Limited, incorporated in September 1985, boasts a portfolio of seven hotels and serviced apartments across prominent Indian cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Raipur, and Hampi. With a total of 1,836 rooms in operation as of September 30, 2023, Juniper Hotels has established itself as a leader in the luxury, upper upscale, and upscale hospitality segments.

The company, co-owned by Saraf Hotels Ltd and Two Seas Holdings Ltd (an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation), has garnered acclaim for its properties, including awards such as the "Best Luxury Business Hotel in Delhi" for Andaz Delhi and the "Best 5 Star Hotel in Gujarat" for Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad.

Juniper Hotels' revenue has witnessed a significant uptrend, climbing from Rs 166.35 crore in fiscal 2021 to Rs 308.67 crore in fiscal 2022, and further to Rs 666.85 crore in fiscal 2023. As of September 30, 2023, the company employed a total of 1,631 permanent employees, with additional staff from the CHPL Group, totaling 1,993 employees.