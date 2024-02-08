Advertisement

Kalyani Steels hit record high: Shares of Kalyani Steels surged as much as 16.04 per cent to hit record high of Rs 603.20 per share after the company emerged as successful bidder for acquisition of assets of Kamineni Steel & Power India for Rs 450 crore.

The company will acquire Kamineni Steel & Power India for a cash consideration of Rs 450 crore, which is to be paid for acquisition of assets on or before April 7, 2024, the company said in a statement.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “Letter of Intent (LoI) received from Liquidator appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Hyderabad, confirming that the Company as a Successful Bidder, for the Sale of assets.”

Kalyani Steels has paid Rs 23 crore as Earnest Money Deposit for participation in e-auction and the balance is payable on or before April 7, 2024, the company added.

Hyderabad-based Kamineni Steel and Power India is a part of Kamineni Group. The company manufactures special alloy steel and seamless pipes among others.

Kamineni Steel & Power India, is a 360,000 MTPA, Steel Billet Plant established by the Kamineni Group, for the production of quality alloy and carbon Steel billets.

The Plant is strategically located with access to Krishnapatnam, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Chennai and Mumbai Ports by road and rail. The plant is 90 km from the International Airport, Hyderabad, India.

As of 10:52 am, shares of Kalyani Steels were trading 15.62 per cent higher at Rs 601 per share.