Updated January 20th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 profit rises 7.6% to Rs 3,005 crore

The lender’s Gross Non-performing Assets (GNPAs) rose to Rs 6,301.7 crore, from Rs 6,087 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal (Q2FY24).

Tanmay Tiwary
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Kotak Mahindra Bank | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 results: Kotak Mahindra Bank’s net profit zoomed 7.6 per cent to Rs 3,005 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 2,792 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY23).

The Mumbai-headquartered bank’s Net Interest Income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, surged 16 per cent to Rs 6,553.5 crore, from Rs 5,652.9 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 

The lender’s Gross Non-performing Assets (GNPAs) rose to Rs 6,301.7 crore, from Rs 6,087 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal (Q2FY24). While its Net Non-performing Assets (NNPAs) eased to Rs 1,225.6 crore, from Rs 1,274.8 crore.

The bank’s GNPA surged one basis point (bp) to 1.73 per cent in the December quarter, from 1.72 per cent in Q2FY24. While its NNPA eased 3 basis points (bps) to 0.34 per cent sequentially, from 0.37 per cent.

However, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Provisions zoomed 58 per cent sequentially to Rs 579 crore, from Rs 366.6 crore.

Notably, its Net Interest Margin (NIM) remained unchanged at 5.22 per cent during the quarter.

The company’s customers stood at 4.8 crore as of December 31, 2023 , from 3.9 crore customers during the same quarter last year.

During the quarter, the bank’s Advances increased 19 per cent annually (YoY) to Rs 3.72 lakh crore.

Current and Savings Account Ratio (CASA ratio) stood at 47.7 per cent in the December quarter.

The shares surged following the result announcement. As of 12:45 pm, shares of the bank were trading 1.66 per cent higher at Rs 1,795.10 per share.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

