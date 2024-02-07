Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 30th, 2024 at 13:19 IST

KPIT Technologies says it will meet FY24 guidance, stock surges over 5%

The Pune-based company’s net profit rose over 10 per cent to Rs 155.3 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 140.8 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY24).

Tanmay Tiwary
KPIT Technologies
KPIT Technologies | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
KPIT Technologies rises: Shares of KPIT Technologies rose as much as 5.29 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,485 per share after the company assured investors of meeting the financial year 2024 (FY24) guidance, after announcing its December quarter results (Q3FY24).

“Based on our performance so far, robust pipeline and the consistency of demand driven by new technology investments by our strategic clients, we are confident of meeting our upward revised outlook for the year,” said Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO and MD, KPIT.

The Pune-based company’s net profit rose over 10 per cent to Rs 155.3 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 140.8 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY24).

The software firm’s revenue jumped nearly 5 per cent to Rs 1,257 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 1,199 crore in Q2FY24.

“We continue to focus on execution relentlessly and have been consistently reaping the benefits of our focus on the mobility industry, key technologies, key clients and key talent. The Q3FY24 revenues have been in line with our expectations, while we have delivered slightly ahead of expectations on the profitability front,” added Patil.

KPIT Technologies’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) zoomed approximately 8 per cent to Rs 258.6 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 240 crore in Q2FY24. Meanwhile, its margin surged 60 basis points (bps) to 20.6 per cent in the December quarter.  

The company attributed the margin expansion to improved productivity, operating leverage, and the addition of approximately 600 new employees.

Moreover, the software firm’s revenue in dollar terms increased by 2.7 per cent sequentially, while revenue in constant currency (CC) terms rose by 4.3 per cent.

The board of directors of the company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.10 per share.

"We are witnessing broad based traction across technologies, clients, sub-verticals and geographies. We are increasing our strategic engagements in the quest to move towards being Trusted Partners for our strategic clients. As we have seen over the last 4 quarters, the attrition continues to fall and is now at historically low levels. We have significantly moved the needle in our quest for inclusive sustainability across KPIT. We have increased our investments in new technologies and competency development to enable us to deliver complex engagements successfully, said Sachin Tikekar, President and Joint MD, KPIT.

As of 12:57 pm, shares of KPIT technologies were trading 3.39 per cent higher at Rs 1,458.10 per share.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 13:16 IST

