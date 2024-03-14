Advertisement

Krystal Integrated Services IPO: Krystal Integrated Services' share sale via initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Thursday, March 14 and will end on March 18. The company is planning to raise Rs 300 crore from the IPO which is a combination of fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS).

Here is all you need to know about Krystal Integrated Services IPO

Krystal Integrated Services IPO lot size and price band

Krystal Integrated Services is selling shares in the price band of Rs 680-715 per share and a retail investor can place bid for minimum one lot of 20 shares up to maximum of 13 lots. One lot of Krystal Integrated Services shares in the IPO is priced at Rs 14,300 at the upper end of the price band.

The company is planning to raise Rs 300 crore which comprises of fresh issue of Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 125 crore. The company raised Rs 90 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of the IPO. ITI Flexi Cap Fund, Quant Business Cycle Fund, Negen Undiscovered Value Fund, BofA Securities Europe, Neomile Growth Fund, Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, and Aegis Investment Fund among others were the prominent investors that participated in the anchor book.

The company has reserved 50 per cent shares in the IPO for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

The company will use proceeds from fresh issue for repayment or prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed of by the company, funding working capital requirements of the company, funding capital expenditure for the purchase of new machinery and for general corporate purposes.

Inga Ventures is the book running lead manager for the IPO while Link Intime is the registrar to the issue.

Krystal Integrated Services

Krystal Integrated Services is a leading provider of comprehensive facilities management solutions. Their diverse range of services encompasses housekeeping, sanitation, landscaping, gardening, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services, along with waste management, pest control, façade cleaning, and additional support functions such as production support, warehouse management, and airport operations.

Furthermore, the company specialises in staffing, payroll management, private security, manned guarding, and catering services.

As of March 31, 2023, Krystal Integrated Services had established partnerships with 134 hospitals, 224 schools, 2 airports, 4 railway stations, and 10 metro stations. They also extend their catering services to selected trains, ensuring comprehensive support across various sectors.

