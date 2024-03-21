×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 11:18 IST

Krystal Integrated Services lists at 11% premium on BSE

The company offers a comprehensive range of facilities management services, including housekeeping, sanitation, private security, and more.

Reported by: Business Desk
Krystal Integrated Services IPO
Krystal Integrated Services IPO | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Krystal Integrated Services IPO: Mumbai-based facilities management solutions provider Krystal Integrated Services made a decent debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday. The company was listed at Rs 795, a premium of 11 per cent against its issue price of Rs 715 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The company's Rs 300-crore public issue garnered significant interest from investors, with a subscription rate of 13.21 times. Non-institutional investors played a pivotal role, subscribing to 43.91 times their allotted quota, while qualified institutional buyers and retail investors subscribed 7.33 times and 3.32 times, respectively.

Krystal Integrated Services offers a comprehensive range of facilities management services, including housekeeping, sanitation, catering, private security, and more. Its integrated facilities management services have positioned it as a preferred partner in government projects, contributing over 70 per cent to its revenue.

The IPO comprised a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 175 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 17.5 lakh shares worth Rs 125.13 crore by promoter Krystal Family Holdings. The proceeds from the IPO will be utilised to meet working capital requirements, repay debt, purchase machinery, and for general corporate purposes.

The company's IPO bidding commenced on March 14, 2024, and concluded on March 18, 2024, with the allotment finalised on March 19, 2024. Shares of Krystal Integrated Services were listed on both BSE and NSE on March 21, 2024.

Investors participating in the IPO could bid for a minimum of 20 shares, with a minimum investment of Rs 14,300 for retail investors. Inga Ventures Pvt Ltd served as the book-running lead manager, while Link Intime India Private Ltd acted as the registrar for the issue.

Krystal Integrated Services, established in December 2000, offers a diverse portfolio of services, including housekeeping, sanitation, landscaping, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services, catering, payroll management, and more. The company has a widespread presence, serving 2,427 customer locations across 14 states and one union territory in India.

With a strong track record of revenue growth and profitability, Krystal Integrated Services aims to leverage the proceeds from the IPO to further strengthen its market position and expand its service offerings.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 10:44 IST

