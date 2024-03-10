The fund adjusted its portfolio by trimming positions in segments like consumer discretionary and healthcare | Image:Republic

The S&P BSE Sensex demonstrated a commendable 1.2 per cent advancement in February, while the S&P BSE Midcap Index saw 1.7 per cent increase. However, the S&P BSE Small Cap Index witnessed a marginal decline of 1 per cent, attributed to profit booking in small caps owing to relative valuation excess. Globally, equities performed well, with the S&P 500 surging by 5.3 per cent and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index rising by 4.8 per cent, bolstered by gains in China.

India's GDP growth rate of 8.4 per cent in Q3, FY24, showcased robust expansion, primarily driven by double-digit growth in the manufacturing sector. While consumption expenditure growth remained subdued, macro indicators including inflation and GST collection exhibited promising signs. In February, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers amounting to $186 million, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) contributed significantly with net buying reaching $3.1 billion.

Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund (QLTEVF) observed a 2.3 per cent increase in its NAV in February 2024, with contributions from stocks within the financials and healthcare sectors. However, Consumer Discretionary (Auto) and Energy segments faced downward pressure, said George Thomas, Quantum AMC Fund Manager.

The fund adjusted its portfolio by trimming positions in segments like consumer discretionary and healthcare, while enhancing exposure in life insurance and consumer durable companies. Notably, the cash level stood at 7.9 per cent by month-end, Thomas noted.

Looking ahead, Thomas highlights key watch points including the interest rate trajectory, private capex trends, and mass market consumption. Favourable inflation trends globally and domestically may prompt central banks to consider rate cuts. Furthermore, the excess capacity in the manufacturing sector suggests a potential revival in private capex.

Thomas stressed that while large-cap stocks offer superior valuation comfort compared to mid and small caps, investors should consider rebalancing their portfolios if recent market rallies have skewed allocations. QLTEVF's portfolio displays value characteristics with a price to equity (PE) valuation of 15.7 times, offering relative valuation comfort amidst full valuations across multiple segments.

