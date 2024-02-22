Advertisement

Lenovo in focus: PC manufacturer Lenovo has surpassed analyst expectations with its third-quarter revenue growth. During the October-December period, the company reported revenue of $15.72 billion, marking a 3 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The performance exceeded the average estimate of $15.25 billion compiled by eight analysts from LSEG.

Lenovo experienced a downturn in revenue starting in 2022 following the peak demand for PCs and electronics driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, after five consecutive quarters of decline, analysts had anticipated growth in the sixth quarter, which Lenovo has delivered.

Net income attributable to shareholders also saw a notable increase, rising by 23 per cent to $337 million during October-December, surpassing analysts' estimates of $309 million.

Research firm Gartner reported a 3.2 per cent increase in Lenovo's third-quarter PC shipments compared to the previous year, reflecting a broader industry-wide recovery with PC shipments growing by 0.3 per cent after nearly two years of decline.

According to Gartner data, Lenovo maintained its position as the leader in the global PC market, holding 25.6 per cent market share during the period.

Competitors such as HP, Dell, and Apple followed behind in second, third, and fourth place respectively.

To enhance profitability, Lenovo is diversifying its revenue streams beyond PCs. Notably, its service business unit saw a notable increase in revenue, rising by 10 per cent to $2 billion.

Despite the positive performance, Lenovo's share price experienced a slight dip of 0.58 per cent in morning trade, contrasting with a 0.15 per cent increase in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

(With Reuters Inputs)