English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 09:56 IST

Lenovo achieves Q3 revenue growth, surpasses analyst expectations

Lenovo experienced a downturn in revenue starting in 2022 following the peak demand for PCs and electronics driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Desk
Laptop
Laptop | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lenovo in focus: PC manufacturer Lenovo has surpassed analyst expectations with its third-quarter revenue growth. During the October-December period, the company reported revenue of $15.72 billion, marking a 3 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. 

The performance exceeded the average estimate of $15.25 billion compiled by eight analysts from LSEG.

Advertisement

Lenovo experienced a downturn in revenue starting in 2022 following the peak demand for PCs and electronics driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

However, after five consecutive quarters of decline, analysts had anticipated growth in the sixth quarter, which Lenovo has delivered.

Advertisement

Net income attributable to shareholders also saw a notable increase, rising by 23 per cent to $337 million during October-December, surpassing analysts' estimates of $309 million.

Research firm Gartner reported a 3.2 per cent increase in Lenovo's third-quarter PC shipments compared to the previous year, reflecting a broader industry-wide recovery with PC shipments growing by 0.3 per cent after nearly two years of decline.

Advertisement

According to Gartner data, Lenovo maintained its position as the leader in the global PC market, holding 25.6 per cent market share during the period. 

Competitors such as HP, Dell, and Apple followed behind in second, third, and fourth place respectively.

Advertisement

To enhance profitability, Lenovo is diversifying its revenue streams beyond PCs. Notably, its service business unit saw a notable increase in revenue, rising by 10 per cent to $2 billion.

Despite the positive performance, Lenovo's share price experienced a slight dip of 0.58 per cent in morning trade, contrasting with a 0.15 per cent increase in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 09:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

10 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

10 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

10 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

11 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

11 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

15 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

15 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

17 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

17 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

17 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

17 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

a day ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Australian dollar pulls back from resistance

    Business News14 minutes ago

  2. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Republic Reporter Taken to Bhabani Bhawan in Alipore

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Coco Gauff beats Pliskova to reach Dubai quarterfinals

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Nifty, Sensex off to muted start

    Business News18 minutes ago

  5. Lewandowksi and Osimhen trade goals as Barcelona draws 1-1 at Napoli

    Sports 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo