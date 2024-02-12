Advertisement

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) reported a net profit of Rs 26,900 crore for the first nine months of the current financial year. However, this figure is not directly comparable to the previous year's results, as last year's net profit included an amount of Rs 4,500 crore related to accretions on the available solvency margin, which was transferred from the non-par fund to the shareholders' account.

Despite a 5 per cent annual growth in net premium to Rs 1.17 lakh crore during the first nine months, LIC's market share in premium has dipped to 58.9 per cent, down from 68.4 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

The value of new business (VNB) surged by 46 per cent annually to Rs 2,634 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year. For the first nine months, VNB grew by 8.4 per cent annually to Rs 5,940 crore. This growth has also translated into an improvement in VNB margin, reaching 20 per cent in the third quarter and 16.6 per cent for the entire nine-month period.

Analysts at brokerage firm Motilal Oswal attributed this improvement in margins to changes in the product mix. While the net margin in the individual par segment witnessed a slight decline to 10.3 per cent for the first nine months, the non-par segment's net margins improved marginally to 63.8 per cent.

Advertisement

The introduction of new products such as LIC’s Group Post Retirement Medical Benefit, LIC’s Dhan Vriddhi, LIC’s Jeevan Kiran, and LIC’s Jeevan Utsav – with a combined premium collection of over Rs 1,000 crore – has been instrumental in driving growth.

These products are proving to be highly competitive and are gaining traction in the market, with LIC expressing confidence in the sustainability of their VNB margins, the Mumbai-based brokerage said.

Advertisement

LIC is also gearing up to focus more on alternate channels, considering its current share of less than 1 per cent. The banca channel, in particular, has witnessed robust growth and is expected to continue on this trajectory.

Despite a slight decline in margins in the Par segment, LIC remains optimistic. Repricing of annuity products twice this year has impacted the VNB margin, but the company is confident in its ability to maintain its industry-leading position and drive growth in profitable segments such as Protection, Non-PAR, and Savings Annuity.

Advertisement

With expectations of a 6 per cent CAGR in annualised premium equivalent (APE) over FY23-26 and a 12 per cent VNB CAGR, LIC is positioned for growth. However, its operating return on embedded value (RoEV) is expected to remain modest at 10.7 per cent in FY26, considering its lower margin profile compared to private peers and a large EV base, the brokerage firm said.

Amid gradual recovery in margins and diversification in the business mix, analysts have raised their VNB estimates. Furthermore, better-than-expected equity market returns have led to an increase in EV estimates. Therefore, Motilal Oswal analysts recommend buy on the stock for target price of Rs 1,270.

Advertisement

As of 12:06 pm, LIC shares traded 2.8 per cent lower at Rs 1,050. Earlier in the day, LIC shares rose as much as 6.8 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,150 before succumbing to profit booking.